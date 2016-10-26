Produced in the spirit and style of the 1940s, the show is built around Groves’ and Diazfor’s vocal harmonies, dancing, humor and unabashed patriotic passion.

The mission of the show is to “honor our nation's veterans, active military heroes and their families by reviving patriotism through music,” and lines up perfectly with Honor Flight’s work to treat as many local World War II, Korean War and Vietnam War veterans as possible to complimentary tours of the nation’s war memorials.

Jerry Mitchell, a key organizer of Honor Flight’s biannual coach trips to Washington, said the excursions would not be possible without the assistance of the community and urged everyone to help honor local veterans by coming out for next weekend’s show.

Set for Saturday, Nov. 5, doors will open at 2 p.m. for a preview of the evening’s live and silent auction items. The show will start at 3 and dinner will be served at 5.

Tickets are $25 for an individual or $45 for couples. For those who would like to give more, table and event sponsorship packages are available.

The benefit will also include a drawing for a Caribbean cruise for two in a balcony room valued at $1,700. Tickets for the drawing are available for a $50 tax-deductible donation to Honor Flight and may be purchased at the door on in advance by calling Edie Lowry at 423-330-6189 or Kathy Matney at 423-914-0608. The winner does not have to be present to win.

More information about Honor Flight, “Letters From Home” and the show’s sponsorship opportunities may be obtained by calling Lowry or by visiting www.honorflightnetn.org or the Honor Flight of Northeast Tennessee page on Facebook.

Food for the Multitude, a group of Elizabethton area churches that have been serving free weekly meals to Carter County’s hungry for more than 30 years, will host its annual Harvest Celebration on Saturday, Nov. 5.

Scheduled from 5-7 p.m. at Memorial Presbyterian Church, 100 E. F St., the Harvest Celebration is a combination spaghetti dinner and bake sale and Food for the Multitude’s largest fundraiser of the year.

Tickets are $7 for adults and $5 for children under age 12 and will be available at the door.

Food for the Multitude’s regular Saturday morning meals are served at the TLC Center at 145 Don Lewis Road, Elizabethton.

