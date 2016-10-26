Carter animal shelter director resigns

New director Katelyn Harrington resigned this week, shortly before the Animal Shelter Advisory Board held its monthly meeting.

Carter County Mayor Leon Humphrey said the first option for filling the vacancy will be to approach the applicant who finished second in last month’s search.

Susan Robinson, Humphrey’s administrative assistant, said the second-place finisher appears to have a strong background, with 16 years of veterinary experience.

If that candidate turns down the job offer, Humphrey said the shelter will begin advertising the vacancy.

Until the position is filled, Robinson will once again serve as acting director. As an animal lover, Robinson said she is willing to take control of the shelter, even though the position is a demanding one that requires her to be at the shelter seven days a week and frequently work until midnight. She said the job requirements prevented her from completing other tasks as the mayor’s assistant.

Both Humphrey and Robinson said the director’s position may become easier, thanks to the hiring last week of Maria Talley as administrative assistant and adoption coordinator. Currently, the position is a part-time one, but Humphrey said the position should be made full-time.

Talley is a recent graduate of the Tennessee College of Applied Technology at Elizabethton’s course in administrative office technology. She did an internship with the animal control center, and is already putting her training to work, getting the shelter’s dogs and cats posted to an online adoption site.

Humphrey said the addition of the new position will mean the director won’t have spend so many hours on office work.

Humphrey and Robinson said another problem discovered when Robinson was working at the shelter was that it was seriously underfunded. On the evening of Oct. 17, the mayor asked the Carter County Commission to provide another $195,556 to the shelter this fiscal year. He is seeking another $195,556 from the city.

Even with the loss of its director for the second time in recent months, Robinson said the shelter is making significant progress. She said that when she first came to the shelter, there was an epidemic that was killing cats. Through vaccinations and other improvements, she said the epidemic was contained and there have been no further deaths from disease.

She said adoptions are also at record highs. Plans are in place for a major adoption day on Saturday, Nov. 5.