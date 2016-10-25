United Way CEO Lester Lattany to retire at end of 2016

The United Way announced Lattany’s pending retirement Monday in a statement that credited him for the successful leadership of $25,405,440 in cumulative fundraising for community health and human services organizations and the local children, adults and seniors those organizations serve.

With work currently underway to raise $1.725 million in the 2016 United Way campaign, which wraps up in mid-December, Lattany is poised to increase that total to more than $27 million in United Way contributions raised before he steps down at end the year.

Asked for his thoughts on those totals on Tuesday, Lattany said, “I want to thank the community for all those years of giving to the United Way to make our community stronger. There were a lot of children and seniors whose lives were touched because of their very generous contributions to our community.”

Lattany’s January retirement will also top off a long career with the city of Johnson City, where he was employed for 23 years as director of Community and Economic Development and simultaneously worked as assistant to the city manager and finally as the city’s interim chief financial officer.

He was first tagged to serve as campaign chairman for the United Way in 2001 and came on board as United Way CEO and president the following year.

Under his leadership, the United Way expanded its agency base to include Keystone Dental Care, Coalition for Kids and the Family Promise of Greater Johnson City among the 17 organizations that currently receive annual support for United Way; and also awarded community impact grants to nonprofit service groups including Good Samaritan Ministries, The Dispensary of Hope, The Crumley House, Court Appointed Special Advocates and Children’s Advocacy Center.

As United Way CEO, Lattany also served as the Local FEMA board chairman and as fiscal director of the Heisse Johnson Hand Up Fund and the Johnson City-Mountain Home Combined Federal Campaign.

Outside the United Way, he served as vice chairman of the Mountain States Health Alliance Washington County Board, a member of the Frontier Health Foundation Board and Frontier Health Governing Board, chairman of the board for Tri-Cities Christian Schools, member of the Northeast State Foundation Board and member of Tusculum College Board of Trustees.

While he recently completed his terms on the Mountain States and Frontier Health boards, Lattany said his service on the remaining nonprofit boards will continue into his retirement “as part of the ‘we give back by serving.’”

A longtime Baptist minister, Lattany will also continue to pastor the New Jerusalem Baptist Church he founded in 2010, and to serve as moderator of the Bethel District Baptist Missionary and Educational Association.

Of his 14 years with the United Way, he said, “serving our community in this role has been a great joy for me, and seeing the growth of this United Way has been an awesome blessing.

“I believe that I have accomplished the work that the board asked of me over 14 years ago, and it is time for me to move to the next phase that God has for my life.”

Recalling his year as chairman of 2010 United Way campaign, for which he chose the campaign ‘Invest in a Dream,’ Lattany said, “I invested in a dream and that dream became a vision and a reality that I will always remember and cherish.

“It was a vision for the community that provided opportunity for a lot of people. The United Way is now very strong and it is time for that vision to continue.”

On behalf of the Board of Directors of the United Way, Board Chair Mark Finucane thanked Lattany for his service to the organization and to the community, and wished him the best in his future endeavors.

“Under Lester’s guidance, the United Way of Washington County has achieved unprecedented heights. We have been so fortunate to have had his expertise to rely on. Lester has been a tremendous leader who kept everyone motivated in both prosperous and challenging times.

“Under his leadership, the United Way of Washington County has grown into a potent force for good in our community. We look forward to continuing the momentum and building on that success to serve the needs of the people of Washington County.”

The United Way board has formed a search committee will begin advertising for applications for the CEO position this week. Applications will be accepted through Nov. 21.

More information about the United Way of Washington County can be found online at www.unitedwayofwashingtoncountytn.org or may be obtained by calling 423-282-5682.

