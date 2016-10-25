Tetrick Funeral Home named Best of the Best

“In the funeral profession (this) is like winning an international Super Bowl,” Tyler Tetrick, president of Heritage Family Cemetery and vice president of Tetrick Funeral Home said in an email announcing the accomplishment.

Tetrick said the NFDA “is the worldwide source of expertise and professional resources for all facets of funeral service. Through education, information and advocacy, NFDA is dedicated to supporting members in their mission to provide families with meaningful end-of-life services at the highest levels of excellence and integrity.”

NFDA serves 19,700 individual members who represent more than 10,000 funeral homes in the United States and 49 countries around the world.

The organization incentivizes better service by those funeral homes through its Pursuit of Excellence Award, claiming “for 35 years, the NFDA Pursuit of Excellence Award has been a hallmark for funeral homes that are committed to providing exceptional service to grieving families and the community, while adhering to the highest ethical and professional standards.”

This year, the NFDA recognized 161 Pursuit of Excellence Award winners. It marked the eighth year in a row Tetrick Funeral Home won the award.

Out of those 161 award winners, Tetrick was named “Best of the Best.”

“We are extremely proud of our firm, our associates and letting all the funeral professionals within NFDA know that the Best of the Best Award winner resides in Upper East Tennessee,” Tetrick said. “This is an extremely humbling experience for our company and everyone affiliated with us.”