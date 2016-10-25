Scary Stories at Fort Watauga

This year’s scary storytellers will be C. Keith Young and the Front Porch Storytellers duo of Mary Jane Kennedy and Chad Bogart. Each of these talented storytellers are sure to bring out the goosebumps, even if the night is not chilly.

Young, a raconteur, has performed as the featured storyteller/emcee for the Virginia Highlands Festival, First Night Kingsport, Kingsport Funfest Showtime, Fayetteville Christmas Past Festival, Erwin Strawberry Festival, the Stone Soup Festival (South Carolina), Elizabethton’s Covered Bridge Celebration, Roan Mountain State Park Miller Homestead Days, Sycamore Shoals State Historic Area, plus numerous appearances at Tellabrations and Jonesborough Days.

His work as a storyteller, emcee, humorist and professional musician spans more than three decades. He serves the area as dean of off-campus programs and services for Northeast State Community College and is the director of the Johnson City campus.

The Front Porch Storytellers, developed and co-founded by Kennedy, Sherri Hyder and Bogart, are actively presenting storytelling programs throughout the area and in Elizabethton. Their efforts include their Historic Ghost Walks in downtown Elizabethton. They tell stories at many schools, civic functions, senior homes and organizations throughout the Mountain Empire.

Kennedy spent 30 years teaching in Orlando, Fla. She has a background in music, voice over, historical research and storytelling. She also is the co-founder of The Overmountain Singers and The Homespun Storytellers. She has been actively performing in the area for the last nine years both in music and storytelling.

Bogart comes from a long line of storytellers. His abilities are enhanced by a background in music, living history and historical interpretation. Bogart's interest in scary stories stemmed from family ghost tales told by his grandmother, and are a favorite among his listeners.

The Friends of Sycamore Shoals will be selling hot drinks and snacks in the fort for the evening event. Lawn chairs and blankets are recommended.