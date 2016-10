The Roan Mountain 10K will start at 11 a.m. at the campground. It will be run on roads, with no parts of it on trails. Pre-registration fee is $20 with a T-shirt and $8 without a shirt. Thursday is the last day to pre-register for the race. To register online, go to Reg2Run.com.

Day-of-race registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. at Picnic Shelter 3 in the campground.

For more information, visit the Tennessee State Parks Running Tour website at www.tennesseerunningtour.com.