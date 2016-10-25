Johnson City Power Board votes to officially become authority

The move now needs approval by the secretary of state, which is expected within a few weeks. JCPB will remain a public, nonprofit governmental organization, but as an energy authority it can provide additional services through private partnerships outside the city.

“This is really huge because it gives us the opportunity that the authority has (and) that the municipality doesn’t. That is potential public/private partnerships, us being the public and the private company,” said Jeff Dykes, CEO of the utility.

“That gives us the opportunity as we move into internet and all the things like that in the energy field or telecommunications. Those private companies looking for the opportunity to do something jointly where we can use their funding to do something for our customers.”

The move extends the current term of each board member by two years.

“That was to give some stability as we transition; we still have that group of core people who really had the vision to make this happen,” Dykes said.

On Oct. 21, the Johnson City Commission voted to approve the certificate of incorporation, which would allow the authority under the Municipal Energy Act.

Chairman Scott Bowman said the Power Board ran into “differences of opinion” with the City Commission before it was eventually passed.

Amendment 14, which requires a two-thirds vote from the City Commission to amend the document, was specifically brought up by JCPB members and discussed before the vote. The City Commission will also be able to appoint an extra board member to the authority.

Board members Joe Grandy and Dan Brant, both county representatives, voted against the measure. Grandy questioned some of the language adopted in the certificate of incorporation and whether it was truly beneficial. Brant said he thought the JCPB was getting “too big” before voting against it.

The move to become an authority will take between two and three months to officially complete and requires refinancing the Power Board’s existing debt.

“We’ll bring that debt we’re currently paying and bring it to the authority. And the positive thing there where the market is today, we’re looking if we can refinance right now, we can save $5.5 million on the existing debt for the term of that debt. So that will be a huge savings. The timing is going to be really good,” Dykes said.

The JCPB will also have to transition its current contract with the TVA to the authority, as well as all of its assets.

The JCPB will likely change its name to the Johnson City Energy Authority once the move is complete, but different names are currently being tested in focus groups. Dykes said a new logo will also likely be introduced.

