Election at Elizabethton Library seeks best character

The candidates are: Pete the Cat, Llama Llama and Pigeon. The candidates are all stars of their own children’s books, have their own platforms, which vary greatly in important matters like the proper bed time. A few write-in votes have been cast for such popular candidates as Santa, Pinkalicious and Walter, the Farting Dog.

The race is hotly contested, and 90 votes have already been cast in three days of early voting. The polls will remain open until the end of election day on Nov. 8.

Everyone is encouraged to vote. There is no age limit and voters don’t need to register to vote. In fact, they don’t even need to have a library card.

Library staff is quick to point out that the library does not endorse any of the three candidates. The winner will have its books prominently displayed around the library, and will be announced on the library’s Facebook page.

In addition to celebrating the election, the library is also observing Halloween with a “Peculiar Halloween” on Oct. 31 from 4-6 p.m. for Tweens and Teens only.

The party is based on the popular books by Ransom Riggs, which are somewhat spooky in the Halloween theme, and also timely because the first movie, “Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children,” was released in September.