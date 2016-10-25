Claim of Tipton-Haynes financial misuse remains unverified

Parrish cited concerns over the operation of Johnson City’s Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site in an Oct. 19 newsletter. The THAA, the nonprofit that manages the site, responded with a three-page statement, saying the claim is “baseless” and its staff, volunteers and community have been “deeply shocked and hurt” by his comments.

“I was sent a copy of the response, but I chose not to read it,” Parrish said. “I’m speaking to you as an individual and not a representative of an organization. I requested information in July, and they did not respond. I made a similar request, and still received nothing.”

Karen Tancill, a descendant of Col. John Tipton, died in June 2014. Prior to her death, she created a will that included a $109,848 donation, according to the THAA.

Parrish said in the newsletter Tancill “stated very simply and straightforwardly that the funds were to be used for capital improvements.” He said the Tipton-Haynes board was operating at a loss after receipt of the gift, and during 2014 and 2015 used the money to cover those losses.

The THHA says the money was split into three separate accounts, and some money from one of the accounts has been used to “help keep the site operating and to pay overdue payroll, utility bills, upgrades to the fire protection system and more,” according to the response.

Parrish said a number of Board of Trustees members resigned between 2014 and 2015, and that could be “an indication of dissent among the trustees and certainly do not indicate stability.”

“I spent several months as director of the site,” Parrish said. “And during that time, I was privy to a copy of the will and other documents financial in nature. I was trying to clear things up. They were not willing to share with me.”

The Johnson City Press has attempted several times to contact Board President Cheryl Smith and Second Vice President Tony Galloway. The Press also attempted to contact former THHA Executive Director Penny McLaughlin.

The THHA response states that in December 2014, the group received the first installment of two payments that amounted to $61,980. The second payment of $47,864 was received in October 2015.

The $47,864 was set aside in a Wells Fargo account to be used in the future for a capital improvement project, and the remaining $61,980 was broken into two separate Wells Fargo accounts, according to the response.

From one of these latter two accounts, $10,000 was used to create the Tipton-Haynes Foundation and is to be used for capital improvements, acquisition of historical artifacts, site promotion and “opportunities that were unanticipated,” according to the response.

The $51,980 remaining constituted the third and final account, and it is from this that money has been used for some operating expenses. As of September, there was $13,783 remaining in that account, according to the response.

According to the response, the Tipton-Haynes Historical Association has not misused the money.

