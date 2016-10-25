26 local schools participate in 26th annual 'Celebration of Chemistry'

But for others, the 26th annual Celebration of Chemistry at Eastman’s Toy F. Reid Employee Center could have a lasting impact.

Volunteer Keith Gilliam is an ideal example.

In between hosting an exhibit where he magnified bugs under a microscope, Gilliam recalled visiting the same event when he was a student at Washington Elementary.

“We came here and we had like silly putty demos and things like that. It was very similar to the way it is now,” Gilliam said. “I mean look at the kids. That was the only reason I wanted to come do this, this ‘cause you look at the kids and see how much fun they’re having.”

Gilliam was one of the 250 volunteers at the two-day educational event that was hosted by the Northeast Tennessee Section of the American Chemical Society.

A class from Johnson City’s St. Mary’s School joined students from more than a dozen other schools who toured around 18 different exhibits and demonstrations on the event’s first day.

Kim Dahlgren was tagging along through the exhibits with her son Luke Dahlgren, a student a St. Mary’s School.

“It’s very interesting actually. The thing that I liked the best is that it’s giving the kids some ideas for their science fair projects,” Dahlgren said.

Dahlgren said her oldest son, now a sophomore in high school, still remembered his visit to the chemistry science fair.

While no class got to visit every booth, Dahlgren’s class did get to witness a few Eastman chemical engineers explain the different states of matter and demonstrate each one.

“We are super excited to have a huge variety of exhibits,” said organizer Dr. Shawn Dougherty.

Dahlgren said a little girl in her son’s class even ate a banana frozen in liquid nitrogen.

Dougherty said groups from Eastman, Hands On! Regional Museum, Gray Fossil Museum, East Tennessee State University and Emory & Henry were hosting exhibits.

“We even have the fire department doing a fire demonstration to help the kids understand safety aspects and what kind of classwork and knowledge they would need to have to become a fireman,” Dougherty said.

High school students from Sullivan South and Dobyns-Bennett were guiding students from station to station.

“It’s highly choreographed and that’s just respectful of the volunteers. Because if you’re sitting at a table there, you want to know when the next group is coming, how long they’re expected to be there and when you have a break to breathe,” Dougherty said.

Midway through the day, the children were treated to a magic show performed by David Vaught, owner of Bristol’s Top Hat Magic Supply.

Dougherty said chemistry was relatable to magic because it’s based on curiosity and having motivation to learn how something works.

“If you want to know, ‘Wow! How does that happen?’ You can go to the library and take classes in math and science and (learn to) make other things happen. We are blessed to have a phenomenal community that has great educational opportunities,” Dougherty said.

The Celebration of Chemistry will continue Wednesday morning with classes from Cloudland, Sulpur Springs, Boones Creek, Grandview and Lamar participating.

