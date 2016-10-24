Unicoi County awaiting estimate on repairs to Sheriff's Department garage

One commissioner said it comes in under the $10,000 mark that requires county projects to be put out to bid.

Mayor Greg Lynch told the commission Monday the contractor suggested by Commissioner Gene Wilson has not provided him with the paperwork needed to proceed with the repairs.

Wilson said it is only a matter of time until roofer Brett Lyons submits his estimate and agreed to contact Lyons to expedite the matter.

Because the anticipated cost of the repairs is close to the $10,000 limit, Lynch said state law requires the county request bids, and indicated he would initiate that process while he waits for Lyons’ estimate.

Repairs to the garage roof have been discussed by the commission for more than a year and were among several sticking points cited by Sheriff Mike Hensley in an August letter to the commission that promised legal action against the county if additional funding was not allocated for his department in the 2016-17 budget.

The commission assured the sheriff at that time that it was working to have the garage roof repaired with funds from the county’s building and grounds budget. Hensley later agreed to accept the budget without filing suit against the county.

In other business Monday, the commission accepted a contract for a $20,000 Highway Safety Grant awarded to the Sheriff’s Department for extra drunken driving and speeding patrols and equipment.

County Road Superintendent Terry Haynes told the commission the county has also made a “first list” of counties in line for a $250,000 Highway Safety grant for road striping and improved signage. Haynes said while the county is at the bottom of the first list, it has moved up from the second list, where it appeared last year.

Emergency repairs to deteriorated sewer and water lines that last month forced an evacuation of the county jail were not discussed at Monday’s commissions meeting, and Lynch said after the meeting the total cost of the repairs is not yet known.

With some bills for the repairs still outstanding, Lynch said the anticipated cost to the county is approximately $30,000 beyond a small percentage of the total cost of the repairs that will be paid by insurance.

In addition to the repairs, Lynch said the county must also reimburse Carter County for housing the jail’s prisoners for the more than two-week period the jail was evacuated. He said the reimbursement will also be a “major expense” that could go as high as $40,000.

Hensley said while all prisoners housed in Carter County during the evacuation have been returned to the Unicoi County Jail, inmates who were transferred to state prisons during the evacuation have not been returned.

Fees paid by the state to the county for housing state prisoners are a major source of revenue for the county that totaled more than $700,000 in last year’s budget.

