Parrish questions use of Tipton-Haynes endowment

Parrish inserted his concerns over operation of Johnson City’s Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site in an Oct. 19 newsletter. The THAA, the nonprofit that manages the site, responded with a three-page statement, saying the claim is “baseless” and its staff, volunteers and community have been “deeply shocked and hurt” by his comments.

The THHA says the total received was $109,848, not $107,000 as Parrish claims. The money was split into three separate accounts, and some money from one of the accounts has been used to “help keep the site operating and to pay overdue payroll, utility bills, upgrades to the fire protection system and more,” according to the response.

Karen Tancill, a descendant of Col. John Tipton, died in June 2014. Prior to her death, she created a will that included a donation.

Parrish said in the newsletter Tancill “stated very simply and straightforwardly that the funds were to be used for capital improvements.” Parrish said the Tipton-Haynes board was operating at a loss after receipt of the gift, and during 2014 and 2015 used the money to cover those losses.

“As an individual, in a certified letter dated July 25, 2016, I requested documents and answers from the Board of Trustees of the Tipton-Haynes Historical Association Inc.,” Parrish wrote. “The requested documents and answers have not been forthcoming.

“It also appears that in both 2014 and 2015, numerous trustees resigned from the board. In June/July 2016; five trustees resigned and among their number were the president, first vice president, secretary and treasurer. The resignations could be an indication of dissent among the trustees and certainly do not indicate stability.”

The historical site is closed Mondays and no one was available for comment. The Johnson City Press attempted to reach Parrish by email and Board President Cheryl Smith by telephone. Second Vice President Tony Galloway was not immediately available for comment. The Press also attempted to contact former THAA Executive Director Penny McLaughlin.

Parrish also claims in the newsletter that no annual meeting of the THAA has been called to date.

The THAA response states that in December 2014, the group received the first installment of two payments that amounted to $61,980. The second payment of $47,864 was received in October 2015.

The $47,864 was set aside in a Wells Fargo account to be used in the future for a capital improvement project, and the remaining $61,980 was broken into two separate Wells Fargo accounts, according to the response.

From one of these latter two accounts, $10,000 was used to create the Tipton-Haynes Foundation and is to be used for capital improvements, acquisition of historical artifacts, site promotion and “opportunities that were unanticipated,” according to the response.

The $51,980 remaining constituted the third and final account, and it is from this that money has been used for some operating expenses. As of September, there was $13,783 remaining in that account, according to the response.

“The Tipton-Haynes Historical Association Inc. has nothing to hide and has never hidden this money,” according to the response. The THAA also states the 2016 annual meeting has been set for Dec. 3.

Many trustees throughout the association’s 51 years have resigned, and 2014-16 was no different, according to the response.

“Proceeding the resignations in July 2016, John Parrish also resigned as interim director. This year has been very taxing, but the Tipton-Haynes Board of Trustees and staff continue to this day to preserve the site’s history and to educate the world about the Tipton and Haynes families,” the response states.

