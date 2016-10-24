Economic development board in search for new director

On Monday, the board authorized the advertisement of a job description for the person who will take the helm of the economic development office following a Jan. 1 job transition for the JEDB’s current director, Tish Oldham.

Oldham, who also serves as director of community outreach and economic development with East Tennessee State University’s Center for Community Outreach and Applied Research in Unicoi County, told the board in July that ETSU will change her focus from the JEDB directorship to other projects underway in the county.

Lee Brown, chairman of the JEDB and a member of the special committee that drafted the director’s job description, said the board will be able to offer the new director a salary of $30,000 to $40,000.

Because Oldham’s salary is paid by ETSU, the expense will be a new one for the JEDB. ETSU has informed the board Oldham will remain in the county for at least the next two years and will be available to assist the board and the new director through the transition.

In an update on the new Northeast Tennessee Regional Partnership in which Unicoi, Carter and Washington counties will collaborate on economic development initiatives to benefit the entire region, Brow said the partnership is making progress and nearly ready to conduct its first organizational meeting.

Brown told the board the partnership leaders have asked him to serve as Unicoi County’s representative until the NETRP is formally established, at which time the Unicoi County board will decide who will represent the county on the board. The JEDB previously approved a $75,000, 18-month commitment to the partnership.

In what may be her last quarterly report, Oldham updated board members on the progress of a couple of development projects made possible by recent grant awards.

Oldham said the town of Erwin has committed $107,000 in matching funds to move forward with the TVA Invest Prep program’s plan to demolish the former Morgan Insulation manufacturing buildings and make the site shovel ready for development.

According to Oldham, the property has been designated for light industrial development in order to bring the “living wage” jobs most needed in Unicoi County.

Environmental studies of the property are expected to take three to four months to complete, but because all of phase one and parts of phase two of the project have already been completed, Oldham said the county has a head start on its ultimate completion.

Oldham said the JEDB is still awaiting a final report from the Select Tennessee Property Evaluation Program that is analyzing potential industrial sites in the county in preparation for future development grant and program applications.

Seven potential development sites are being considered by the PEP consultants who make will recommendations on which of those should be the focus in future development opportunities.

Oldham said the JEDB hopes to learn more about progress of both the Invest Prep and PEP program in Unicoi County at next month’s governor’s conference on economic development.

Oldham said the conference also holds a unique opportunity for the county to take part in the American Association of Retirement Communities annual conference in nearby Asheville, N.C.

Set for Nov. 9-11, Oldham said having the national conference offers local leaders a chance to build on Unicoi County’s participation in Retire Tennessee, a statewide marketing initiative that targets an anticipated wave of active seniors looking for communities to retire to.

