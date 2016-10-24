County's school capital projects committee formed 'outside' rules

First, Budget Committee Chairman Joe Grandy’s statement on Sept. 14 that the county’s Board of Education had requested the formation of a new capital projects committee was proved, at very least, misleading.

Second, Commissioner and Finance and Administration Director Mitch Meredith’s statement Monday that he recommended the formation of a school-specific capital projects committee to the full Board of Education and that it was unanimously approved was incorrect. It was learned later he made that recommendation to the board’s Finance Committee.

Finally, the Capital Projects Committee, which is made up of a few Budget Committee members and commissioners, as well as Board of Education members, should have been approved by the County Commission, according to County Attorney Thomas Seeley. It did not take that route, though it already has met once.

It will not meet again until a memorandum of understanding — which few, if any, commissioners had heard about — is agreed upon by the Board of Education. A voice vote taken to bring the formation of the committee to the full commission garnered strong support. That move, however, was tabled to allow the matter to be settled by the Board of Education, go before the Committee on Committees, the Health, Education and Welfare Committee and finally to the County Commission.

In the September meeting, Grandy said board members wanted to be in on the discussion with county commissioners to jointly oversee money spent on school projects from the relatively new capital projects fund. After that meeting, Board Chairman Jack Leonard said members suggested the collaborative effort soon after the capital projects fund was set up. But as was learned Monday, a suggestion does not a committee make.

County Commissioner David Tomita started the ball rolling Monday when he asked if the committee should not have been approved first by the full commission and that it seemed the committee was formed “outside” the County Commission. Commissioner Danny Edens fell in, saying he hoped the board would not be telling commissioners how, and on what, to spend money.

“I don’t think the committee should meet again,” Edens said. “It seems like we’ve gone from ‘Z’ to ‘A’ instead of from ‘A’ to ‘Z’.”

That’s when Edens asked Meredith about the committee’s formation, and Meredith said he had recommended it to the Board of Education. Edens then asked Meredith who had asked him to form the committee.

“No one asked me to form a committee,” Meredith replied. “I made a recommendation to the Board of Education, and they unanimously approved it.”

Edens spotted Board of Education member Phillip McLain in the audience and asked if that’s what happened.

“As I remember, the full school board did not vote on it,” McLain said. “The Board of Education does have a memorandum of understanding (to form the committee), but they have not voted on it.”

“There’s a lot going on right now, and I’m not sure forming yet another committee is the best move,” County Commissioner Joe Wise said. “Sometimes contact and communication turn into coercion.”

Before the conversation had wrapped up, Wise grabbed his things and exited through the rear entrance while assisted by a sheriff’s deputy.

County Mayor Dan Eldridge was asked to step to the podium, where he reminded commissioners the Budget Committee has a statutory obligation to observe what’s going on and to anticipate what’s coming — especially school projects. He reminded commissioners that no more than $600,000 has so far been allocated for the new Boones Creek kindergarten-through-eighth-grade school and that all allocations for school projects will come before the County Commission for approval.

A Joint Education Task Force was formed last year for what was supposed to be a city/county think tank for future collaborative efforts. Commissioner Katie Baker, who headed the effort, has said on several occasions the group made little headway and has stopped meeting.

In March, before a 40-cent property tax rate increase was approved, Eldridge suggested Commissioner Paul Stanton lead a 10-member group Stanton later dubbed the Partnership for Academic Excellence. Months passed, and a meeting finally was scheduled in August.

One day prior to the meeting, Stanton told the Johnson City Press that he and Washington County Director of Schools Kimber Halliburton had “decided to put that off for awhile.” The group has never met.

A $1.2 million tax increment finance plan between the Johnson City Development Authority and R&G Ventures to restore the Model Mill in Johnson City was pulled from Monday’s agenda. Eldridge told the Press after the meeting attorneys had not wrapped up details.

