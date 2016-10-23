Wings career rewarding for Clark

Clark has been a flight nurse for Wings Air Rescue for 12 years, and it's been a rewarding career.

"The biggest thing is you feel like you make a difference to people," Clark said.

Flying in helicopters and saving lives was far from his mind when he graduated from Elizabethton High School in 1990.

As an avid and talented drummer, Clark was attending East Tennessee State University on a percussion scholarship when he decided he wanted to do something different. He enlisted in the Navy.

After testing high in the sciences, Clark was trained to become a medic. During his four-year stint in the Navy, he spent some time with the First Marine Unit and went on boat patrols off the coast of Somalia.

As it turned out, the Navy experience put Clark on a new path toward the rest of his life.

"When I went into the Navy, I basically never had anything to do with the medical field," he said. "But when I got out, I thought I had a pretty good understanding of it. I thought I might be able to make it a career."

Clark enrolled in ETSU's nursing school and graduated in 2000.

A few years later, he was working in an emergency room when his career took a drastic turn. He saw the Wings helicopter and began to wonder.

"I interacted well with those guys," he said. "I asked them what I needed to do to make it happen."

In addition to the training necessary to become a flight nurse, Clark began to work on an ambulance to get some "pre-hospital" experience.

Then he was hired for Wings and he's been flying ever since.

The Wings helicopters are pretty much flying emergency rooms used to transport patients when time is of the essence. As a flight nurse, Clark provides care to patients on their way to the hospital. Each trip is different.

"You do what you need to do to stabilize them, then they're at the hospital," he said. "It can be anything from making sure their airway is clear to advanced stuff like using a ventilator or a cardiac monitor."

When the tone sounds and the crew jumps into action, they literally run to the helicopter. It takes two minutes to start the aircraft and get airborne.

Wings has bases in Greeneville; Elizabethton; Jenkins, Kentucky; and Marion, Virginia.

Clark works out of Greeneville and they can get to Johnson City in 12 minutes, maybe 10 if there's a tailwind. Their helicopter can reach speeds of 160 mph.

"You barely get off the ground before you get there," he said.

That kind of speed can mean the difference between life and death when seconds count.

But speed doesn't equate to haste when the crew is called. Even though they want to get to their destination as quickly as possible, safety is definitely the first rule.

The crew doesn't do a patient any good if they don't make it to the scene.

"We're a safe service," Clark said. "We really do pay attention to safety.

"We can give them a quick ride when it's important for them to get there quick. We live in a mountainous area and we can bypass all the turns and the mountains and get them where they need to be."

Clark says the crews try to keep up with the progress of patients after they're delivered to the hospital.

"A lot of the time, the people are so sick or their injuries are so bad they don't remember the ride," he said. "We try to connect with those people, bring them back and show them the helicopter. We think it's important to follow up with people and make sure they're OK."

The patients are generally thankful when they get to meet the crew.

"Honestly, I tell them 'We just gave you a pretty quick ride to the hospital.' Whoever their first responders were deserve a lot of the credit."

Clark said one thing he really enjoys about his job is the continuing education that comes along with it. The crews take many classes and they're sent to a simulation lab at ETSU about every three months. They're also tested every year.

"They really push that not only is the patient going to get there, but we want to make sure they get quality healthcare," he said.

Clarks says he considers himself blessed to have found his niche, a job where he can make a difference in people's lives and one he enjoys.

"It's kind of fun to have a job where no two days are really the same," he said. "If you told me when I was in high school I was going to be doing this, I would have said you're crazy."