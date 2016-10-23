The Trump campaign's historical similarities with the George Wallace campaign

Commonly described as “unprecedented,” the Trump campaign’s tactics have certainly deviated from the present-day norm, but the 2016 Republican presidential candidate hasn’t separated himself from historical similarities.

When Trump first announced his campaign in June 2015, countless experts and media outlets discredited the real estate billionaire’s chance to actually win the Republican primary.

One by one, Republican candidates dropped, and the Trump campaign continuously established itself as a force of reckoning before officially winning the nomination a year later.

Similarly, pundits flung the same doubt upon former Alabama Gov. George Wallace’s run at president. Many initially believed the southern Democrat, and later independent, was campaigning just to move votes away from the Republicans.

In an interview with Vox, campaign history enthusiast John Dickerson, who is also host of CBS’ “Face the Nation,” drew similarities between Trump and Wallace by saying, “We’ve seen repeatedly throughout American history that candidates who weren’t taken seriously at first become real forces of the people over time.

“They were wrong about Wallace in 1968. People thought he was in the race only as kind of a trick effort by (Lyndon) Johnson to steal southern votes from Nixon. So we got it wrong, and we’ve gotten it wrong about Trump in this race, so that’s very similar.”

Wallace never won the White House in four attempts between 1964 and 1976, but he did draw lasting support from southern Appalachia, the same section Trump is currently seeing his strongest backing.

As one of the last public defenders of segregation, Wallace built his campaign around American’s insecurities over new civil-rights laws, while Trump’s message has orbited around immigration reform.

Trump’s “Make America Great Again” slogan has grown in popularity, insinuating that America is ailing. Likewise, Wallace pledged he would “Stand up for America” to restore the Constitution.

Political historian Dan. T. Carter told the Associated Press that Wallace had numerous ways of crafting his message to get across what he meant without explicitly mentioning race or class.

“He said ‘inner-city thugs,’ and everybody knew he was talking about young black men in the cities,” Carter said.

In the latest debate with Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton, Trump said, “We have some bad hombres here, and we’re going to get them out,” referring to undocumented Mexican immigrants.

Even Wallace’s daughter, a Clinton supporter, has noticed the comparison.

Peggy Wallace Kennedy told National Public Radio,”Trump and my father say out loud what people are thinking but don’t have the courage to say. They both were able to adopt the notion that fear and hate are the two greatest motivators of voters that feel alienated from government.”

Wallace’s political aide Charlie Snider told NPR that Trump was a “modern-day George Wallace.”

Of course, many Trump supporters have criticized the Wallace comparison.

“George Wallace was a racist. It’s totally ridiculous for anybody to think the same about Donald Trump,” said Debbie Dooley, a national tea party leader, said in an interview with the AP.

“Donald Trump is not preaching hate. He’s standing up for the American workers and the American people.”

On the other hand, Peggy Wallace Kennedy thought the comparison ridiculed her father.

Quoted by USA Today, Kennedy said her father “knew his limitations, he knew the limitations of the executive branch. He never would have attacked a culture or people on their religion, and he also had a lot of respect for the process and the candidates that he was running against.”

Only Nov. 8 will determine if the Trump campaign is successful in reaching the White House, a feat Wallace’s campaign never accomplished.

