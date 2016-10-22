Washington County votes show widening gap between Democrats, Republicans

In the 2000 election between major party candidates Al Gore, a Democrat, and George W. Bush, a Republican and soon-to-be next president, 14,769 Washington Countians voted for Gore and 22,579 voted for Bush.

Gore finished that November by capturing 38.9 percent of the county’s electorate, while Bush commanded 59.5 percent, a difference of 20.6 points between them — a much larger divide than the .5-percent crack between national popular vote winner Gore’s 48.4 percent and President Bush’s 47.9 percent.

But it’s not surprising a Republican candidate won a relatively rural county in a reliably red state in the South.

Over the next three election cycles, however, the margin separating Republicans and Democrats grew progressively wider.

In 2004, as Bush battled for his second term against rival John Kerry, the Democratic senator collected 14,944 votes, 175 more than Gore in the previous election. The slightly higher turnout wasn’t enough to beat Bush’s 29,735 votes, though, which increased the percentage differential to 32.9.

Likewise, in the next wide-open contest, Sen. John McCain’s 66 percent trounced future President Barack Obama by 33.5 percent.

Four years later, Washington County Republicans turned out even stronger in an attempt to deprive Obama of a second term, and thousands of Democrats stayed home, resulting in the lowest Democratic turnout since before 2000.

The changes resulted in a difference of 38.5 percent between Republican candidate Mitt Romney and Obama.

Over time, more precincts tuned a deeper shade of red, as well.

In 2000, none of the county’s precincts showed a margin between Republican and Democrat voters wider than 50 percent. The largest in that year was the 40.9-percent difference in West Gray, followed by 39.4 at Asbury School and 37.2 in Embreeville.

In the next cycle, though, three precincts posted a gap above 50 points: Marvin’s Chapel (69.2), Asbury School (54.4) and Sulphur Springs (51.8). Seven other counties showed differentials in the high-40s.

Even looking at another wide-open contest in 2008, the number of 50-plus precincts increased to eight: Marvin’s Chapel (66.8), Asbury School (57.9), Sulphur Springs (56.6), West Gray (54), Princeton (52.2), Conklin (51.7), Boones Creek Outside (51.6) and East Gray (51). Nine others were above 45 percent.

Four years ago, 18 precincts were over 50-percent margins: Gray City (69), West Gray (60.5), Asbury School (60.1), Sulphur Springs (58.9), Harmony (56.9), Boones Creek City (56.6), Gray East (55.8), Leesburg (55.2), Fall Branch (55), Marvin’s Chapel (54.4), Princeton (54), Cherokee Outside (53.7) Lamar (53.7), Conklin (53.3), Embreeville (53.1), Limestone (52.2), Bowmantown (50) and Jonesborough Courthouse (50).

While Republicans gained ground in many districts, Democrats only maintained a few slight leads in precincts in Johnson City.

Starting with six precincts with greater margins in 2000: Mountain View (15.3), North Side (13.4), Columbus Powell (9.8), Henry Johnson (4.4), South Side (1.2) and Millennium Park (0.6), in 2004 Democratic-won precincts fell to four in 2004, then three in 2008.

In 2012, three precincts tallied higher margins for Democrats: South Side (8.5), North Side (8.1) and Millennium Centre (8).

Third-party candidates were non-issues in each of the elections, securing no more than 2 percent of the final votes when combined.

While some of the widening gaps could be an effect of changes in demographics or precinct boundaries — a few hundred votes in most precincts could change the outcomes — multiple studies show a widening rift between Democrats and Republicans.

In 2014, a Pew Research center study showed Americans were more ideologically consistent, meaning they gave more consistently liberal or conservative answers to a series of questions than at any point in the 20 years prior.

According to the study, in 2004, approximately 10 percent of Americans were uniformly liberal or conservative across most values. By 2014, the proportion increased to 21 percent.

While Americans became more ideologically consistent, those values were also more commonly aligned with political parties.

The Pew Center researchers found that more Democrats gave uniformly liberal responses and more Republicans gave uniformly conservative responses than at any time since 1994.

A look at the last 16 years of presidential primaries shows Washington Countians don’t have a perfect track record when picking eventual nominees.

2000 was the best year for the county’s presidential preferences. Both Al Gore and George Bush handily won in the county and went on to gain their parties’ nominations.

Four years later, Democrats barely chose John Kerry over John Edwards, with only 323 votes separating them.

2008 brought a slew of candidates from both parties. Democrats chose Hillary Clinton by more than 2,000 votes, while Republicans chose Mike Huckabee.

In 2012, Republicans picked Rick Santorum, followed by Newt Gingrich, then that year’s nominee, Mitt Romney.

Though Clinton won eight years ago, this year, Washington County Democratic voters bucked the statewide trend toward her and surprisingly selected socialist-leaning Bernie Sanders. The Vermont senator posted nearly 400 more votes than Clinton and won 25 out of 40 precincts.

Clinton’s rival this year, Donald Trump, was pulled out of the most crowded Super Tuesday field in decades. He captured 36 percent of Washington County’s primary vote, followed by Ted Cruz’s 25 percent and Marco Rubio’s 23 percent.