Milligan continues sesquicentennial celebration with homecoming parade, plaza dedication

Despite the breezy weather, hundreds of alumni, students, faculty and friends huddled around Blowers Boulevard to witness the procession of sports teams, school clubs and, of course, Brutus the buffalo riding in the back of a Volkswagen Beetle.

While last year’s homecoming parade initiated a year-long 150th anniversary celebration, Saturday’s spectacle was just one in a string of sesquicentennial homecoming events.

Alumnus J.D. Smith and wife Elsie Cochran Smith traveled from Hillsville, Virginia, to their alma mater just to see the 150th anniversary homecoming parade.

“We just came for lunch today and see people we knew,” said J.D. Smith, a 1961 graduate who earned a degree in music and religion.

”(We came back) just because of the fact that it was the 150th. I won’t see the 200th, I doubt. (We) just came back to see the campus and see how much it has changed in some places and other places how much it has not changed.”

The Smiths weren’t the only alumni in town for the celebration. A host of Milligan graduates could be identified by the name tags they wore bearing their graduation date.

Directly after the parade, dozens of children bundled up in jackets gathered around Derthick Lawn to slide down large inflatables and munch on kettle corn.

College President Bill Greer joined a few alumni and current students behind the P.H. Welshimer Memorial Library for a dedication of the space and officially recognize it as the Sesquicentennial Plaza.

Greer said the area has become popular among students to socialize and study, and since the area did not have an official title, it was appropriate to name it after the college’s 150th year.

“What this has really done has transformed this space in to one that is now used by students all the time,” Greer said.

During the ceremony, Greer thanked the 500-plus alumni who bought bricks that paved much of the plaza.

Saturday’s celebration continued into the afternoon with “Forward with Faith: The Milligan College Story,” an original play written and directed by Milligan alumnus Rosemarie Shields. The play inside McGlothlin-Street Theatre highlights Milligan’s history from its early days to its current status.

“It’s really humbling and somewhat overwhelming to serve as the president at this point in history, especially as we’ve been able to reflect over such great leadership, so many challenges that the college has faced and overcome, (and) so many triumphs that the college has had over a century and a half,” Greer said.

“I’m just really excited to be here at this point in history when we’re looking forward to such a continued great future. I’m convinced that our best days are still to come.”

The night concluded accordingly as the sky above Anglin Field lit up with fireworks. The homecoming celebration will conclude on Sunday with a special worship service at 9:30 a.m. in Seeger Chapel.

Email Zach Vance at zvance@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Zach Vance on Twitter at @ZachVanceJCP. Like him on Facebook.com/ZachVanceJCP