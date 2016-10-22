logo
Johnson City Police Department

Johsnon City police: Kingsport man climbed into patrol car, assaults officer

Johnson City Press • Yesterday at 11:14 PM

While investigating a person harassing a convenience store clerk early Monday morning, Johnson City police said a Kingsport man climbed into a patrol car and assaulted a police officer. 

Bryce W. Greene, 27, Post Oak Drive, was charged with simple assault, felony vandalism and public intoxication.

Greene reportedly walked out of the Road Runner Market on North State of Franklin Road, opened the patrol car’s front passenger door, climbed into the vehicle and assaulted the officer. 

According to the police report, Greene also damaged video equipment inside the police vehicle. 

Greene was taken to the Washington County Detention Center and held on $10,000 bond. He was arraigned in Sessions Court on Tuesday. 

