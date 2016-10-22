First United Methodist Church, Long John Silvers partner together at food pantry

But McWhorter isn’t working in one of her restaurants. She’s donating her time to a food pantry.

As a valuable link in a unique partnership, McWhorter and a few other Long John Silver’s supervisors hand out free meal tickets at a local food pantry operated by Johnson City’s First United Methodist Church every fourth Saturday at the corner of Buffalo Street and Maple Street.

Each meal ticket provides a free chicken or fish platter, worth about $6.50, and every family member served by the pantry is given one.

“The biggest thing is it just warms your heart to see these people get a meal in a restaurant and be treated so well. We want to make them feel as special as they are,” McWhorter said. “God has blessed me, so I want to bless others as much as I can.”

Along with the meal tickets, McWhorter always rounds up extra supplies to hand out with the 30 other church volunteers, like tea and coffee.

McWhorter first heard about the food pantry program from local Long John Silver’s supervisor Randall Carr, and immediately became a dedicated volunteer.

“With the Long John tickets, they never get to eat out, so they’re really excited about that. It’s the one meal (they) get to eat out and it’s a hot meal, too, so they enjoy that,” said Peggy Humphreys, pantry director.

Launched about four years ago, the pantry now hands out approximately 150 large boxes to those in need once every four weeks.

Like an assembly line, volunteers arrive at the pantry around 9:30 a.m. and immediately begin filling boxes. While the boxes are filled, other volunteers register newcomers while others welcome those they serve with a smile.

Peggy’s husband, Johnny Humphreys, greets each person who stops by and usually whispers a small prayer with them.

Despite Saturday’s chilly temperature in the morning, Humphreys said about 15 to 20 people stood outside the pantry’s doors awaiting their monthly box of canned goods, boxed food, bread and produce.

The bond between the church volunteers and the Long John Silver’s managers has obviously grown strong while serving an apparent need.

Shift manager Steve Carroll, who filled in for Carr on Saturday, dressed up as Santa Claus last year during December, when the pantry handed out toys to the children. Next month, the pantry will be distributing hams to each household.

Humphreys said she’s continuously rounding up food and donations for the pantry. Once a month, she and a couple volunteers purchase between 3,500 and 4,000 pounds of food from Second Harvest Food Bank to refill the food pantry.

“I had to learn how to shop so that I had enough food here,” said Humphreys, who admitted when the pantry first began it was a little difficult.

“But, it’s been great. I don’t know how we’d get along without it. We’re just like them (we serve). We’re blessed by being here, and Me and Johnny spend a lot of time here.”

The pantry will begin distributing once every third Saturday for the next two months to avoid conflicting with the holidays. To donate to the food pantry or volunteer, call the church at 423-928-9222.

