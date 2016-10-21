Much needed storm water project tests business owners' patience

Elizabethton’s Summers Taylor began the $1 million project in early August and is expected to reach “substantial completion” by Dec. 8, Johnson City Public Works Department Director Phil Pindzola said this week.

“We did run into some difficulty,” Pindzola said. “The electrical conduits underground were embedded in concrete along Market, so we could not get the culvert underneath it.”

He said the Johnson City Power Board was called in to help minimize disruption of power, and temporary lines have been run to the Johnson City Press, businesses along Market and West Main streets and First Presbyterian Church at Boone and West Main Street. Generators will be used to keep Johnson City Transit/Greyhound online.

“We will use this when we have to move the existing lines,” he said. “Most of the culvert from McClure Street at the Boone Street Basin to the entrance of Johnson City Transit has been installed. That’s probably 75 percent of the culvert. It’s an issue that’s caused some delay, but we have not had any requests (from contractor) for extensions.”

OverMountain Outdoors owner Matt Whitson said he is aware the project will improve storm water flow in front of his business at the corner of Boone and West Market, but he also is frustrated over a drop in sales and a lack of communication with city officials.

“Our customers have been agitated,” he said. “There’s really no parking for us. They told us at the start there would be construction and we would have access to our front door. The biggest issue is we didn’t get a heads up that it would be like this.”

Whitson said he asked the city to erect directional signage, which they did about one month ago. The blue signs, which later included the neighboring business ZZ Topps, have since been taken down, because there’s no sense in directing traffic on a road where both lanes are currently closed.

“We've had support from the City Commissioners, including Ralph Van Brocklin and the project managers,” he added. “Phil (Pindzola) and his office has worked with us and it's been helpful but overall business has suffered with street closure. Construction is crucial to downtown improvement, and all of us on this block will be happy when it's finished. Overall timing of the project and notice beforehand would've been beneficial to OverMountain Outdoors.”

ZZ Topps co-owner Gordon Shell said the storm water fix is good news, and in the end, the construction hassles will be worth the wait.

“Still, our sales have absolutely suffered because of this projects,” Shell said. “It’s been an obvious inconvenience for our customers. On average, we would get eight to 10 walk-ins a day. That’s ceased to exist. We’ve been going and picking them up.”

The project, which is one among three storm water projects underway, will replace old water and sewer line, and add new 3-foot by 8-foot culvert.

“The purpose of the project is to address the area downtown most sensitive to flooding,” Pindzola said. “We are eliminating water from going onto King Street that is now going to be diverted into the King Creek basin through the new culvert in what was the original Brush Creek.

“We also will be adding catch basins to move more water. The water is currently draining into the King Creek culvert. We’re going to eliminate that connection and direct water through this new culvert, which will empty into the new King Creek basin.”

New underground pipes have been placed in the area prior to this project so that water also will back up into the culvert being built and empty into the Boone Street basin.

“This means we will be able to maximize water detention without affecting downtown businesses,” Pindzola added. “It’s not going to solve flooding, but it will make an impact.”

City Commissioners on Thursday awarded a nearly $1.6 million contract to Thomas Construction to build a 3-are park at the former U-Haul site that will compliment storm water work there. A pre-construction conference also was held this week in preparation of completion of another storm water project at the former Kelly’s Foods site.

