United Way collects pledges of more than $618,000 toward $1.725 million goal

Campaign leaders announced the total of $618,797 in pledged donations at Thursday’s first report meeting since fundraising kicked off Aug. 20.

There to tell the United Way volunteers what their work was all about were a couple of people served by two of the 17 area health and human service agencies supported by campaign.

Stephanie Hayes, a single mother with a daughter who takes part in the free after-school program at Coalition for Kids, told them “Coalition for Kids is reversing all the statistics.”

Originally from Chattanooga, Hayes said her family and her daughter’s father are hours away. Aside from the support she receives from the coalition, she is raising her daughter here by herself. “We all know what the coalition does for kids. I’m going to tell you what they do for me,” she said.

Because of Coalition for Kids’ support, which allows her to work, Hayes said she able to to take a family vacation to Washington, D.C. While there, she said, her daughter saw see several nationally significant landmarks and also witnessed the September of opening of the National Museum of African American History and Culture.

“My daughter is not a statistic;” she’s a top student,” Hayes said. “Coalition for Kids is empowering me to help my child be everything she can be. I should be a statistic. But Coalition for Kids is reversing all the statistics.”

Debbie Bradley whose brother, Bob, has been blind since birth, said she and her brother inherited each other when their mother died. Adult Day Services had already taken Bob in and made him one of their family and after her mother passed away, “they took me in too so I can work,” she said.

“We all know that being a caregiver is stressful and my work is somewhat stressful too. But while I am there I do not worry about Bob. He has more friends than I do. They have a big support system. And they ease my worries every day,” Bradley said.

United Way Board Chairman Mark Finucane likened the importance of the annual fundraising campaign to the shields of the Spartan warriors who protected their ancient society. "Our community would be a very different place if we did not have our shields in place for our agencies and the work they do," Finucane said.

Standing in for Campaign Chairwoman Lindy White, who was away at meeting in Nashville, Campaign Vice Chairwoman Tammy Gorzka announced total donations of $618,797, or 35.87 percent of this year's $1.725 million fundraising goal has been pledged so far.

Campaign division leaders reported donations pledged in excess of more than 60 percent of goal in five the campaign’s 11 divisions, and in excess of 30 percent of their goals in four divisions.

Art Powers, who co-chairs the campaign’s Leadership Giving Division with his wife, Fran, said the United Way board had identified more than 150 contributors who together gave more than $150,000 to the United Way’s 2014 campaign but did not contribute at all in 2015. Powers promised the campaign leaders would be reaching out to make sure those contributors have an opportunity to contribute this year.

Anyone in need of more information about the campaign and the local nonprofit service agencies it supports is encouraged to call United Way President and CEO Lester Lattany at 423-282-5682 or visit www.unitedwayofwashingtoncountytn.org.

