Over 50 locals join local legislators at Americans for Prosperity barbecue gathering

The grassroots gathering termed “Fall Freedom Fest” was the first time the Tennessee chapter of Americans for Prosperity has held a public event in Johnson City.

Reps. Timothy Hill, Micah Van Huss and Bud Hulsey were in attendance speaking with locals, as well as Sullivan County Commissioner John Crawford, who is running unopposed for the First District House seat.

East Tennessee State University student Brandon Johnson, a field associate for the organization, said he first heard about AFP during a town hall meeting in Jonesborough about a year ago.

“A dozen people showed up (in Jonesborough), and if you now look at the traction we made in just a year, it’s pretty impressive,” Johnson said.

Andrew Ogles, director of the organization’s Tennessee branch, said AFP is an issue-based organization that opposes issues like government-run health care and new taxes on gas.

“For us, we’re preparing for 2017. If you look at Micah Van Huss or Timothy Hill, they’re good, solid conservatives,” Ogles said.

“(This is) just a great opportunity, for us, to work together not only at the capitol but work together out here driving the narrative on conservative issues, like against Obamacare or for positive tax reform.”

As local bluegrass band JC’s Most Wanted winded down the melody, Ogles stood up and addressed a few issues facing Tennesseans, including health care, and took questions from the audience.

“All the folks here are passionate about fighting for freedom and that’s really exciting. We want to hold folks on all sides of the political aisle accountable and fight for economic freedom,” Johnson said.

Rep. Timothy Hill, R-Blountville, said it was good to have the face-to-face time with local constituents.

“Any time you get to come out, have some fellowship and spend some time with family, it’s a good time,” Hill said.

“As the majority whip of the House, it’s my job when we’re outside the session to watch and protect any Republican house seats across the state, so I might give a little bit of an update on that.”

While he confirmed hadn’t received any funding from AFP, Van Huss did say he was happy the organization had invited him to the event to greet and encourage locals to get out and vote.

Van Huss will face off against Democrat John Baker for the 6th House District this November.

Sen. Rusty Crowe was also invited to the event, but wasn’t in attendance due to being out of town.

“I will be out of state and will not be able to attend, but I appreciate their (Americans for Prosperity) efforts,” Crowe said.

Launching in Tennessee nearly a year ago, Americans for Prosperity is a conservative group funded by the billionaire brothers Charles and David Koch. AFP supports policies and goals of a free society at the local, state and federal level.

The group has primarily remained away from the presidential race this year, but has been knocking on doors and making phone calls regarding congressional and state legislative races.

According to AFP’s website, Tennessee has more than 48,000 activists who support the organization.

