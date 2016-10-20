Commission grants JCPB new authority; King Creek Basin contract approved

The vote was 4-1 for both the resolution and certificate of approval, with Mayor Clayton Stout praising the Power Board’s leadership but voting against both measures. He did not explain why, and did not linger at meeting’s end.

State statute required a two-thirds vote from the five-member body, and the 4-1 tally was just enough to clear that mark.

The move now needs approval by the Secretary of State, which is expected within a few weeks.

“This is a huge step forward as the city has endowed the utility with the flexibility to meet future challenges in a dramatically evolving energy marketplace,” said JCPB CEO Jeff Dykes.

The City Commission established the Power Board in 1945, and the initial $2.3 million in revenue bonds used to do so were retired long ago by ratepayers.

The Power Board has returned nearly $3.7 million annually to the city in the form of payment in lieu of taxes. The new authority can now pursue new public-private partnerships in the telecommunications field. Still, it will be obligated to make in lieu of tax payments for electric services as now made to Johnson City, Washington County and the Town of Jonesborough, including cable and broadband services.

“This will remove the Johnson City Power Board from Johnson City’s books,” City Manager Pete Peterson said. “This should not create any negative impact on the city financially. We are not giving up assets and no tax dollars are involved.”

Dykes and JCPB Board Chairman Scott Bowman began making the rounds in July. Their theme for the need to turn the utility into an energy authority: To stabilize and diversify.

Both have said newfound “flexibility” would help stabilize electric customers’ rates by diversifying the available sources of revenue. They also have on several occasions said increased TVA charges, and in some cases decreased demand, flatlined operating revenue up to four years ago.

Ownership of the Power Board’s assets will be transferred to the authority, and the new entity will take on the system’s debt, estimated at $43 million. Dykes said Thursday bonds will be issued to cover that debt.

The new authority, which will maintain its current headquarters and main operations at 2600 Boones Creek Road, will not be allowed to sell all or most of its assets, including electric transmission equipment, unless the city holds a special referendum in which a majority of residents approve the sale.

If that happens, the authority would no longer exist and any remaining assets of the authority would be transferred back to the city.

The new entity will officially be a public, nonprofit entity. It also still will be obligated to make in lieu of tax payments for electric services as now made to Johnson City, Washington County and the Town of Jonesborough., including cable and broadband services.

Existing JCPB board of directors will have their terms extended two years. The City Commission will appoint six of the nine board of directors. The authority is not allowed to competitively enter any field but telecommunications. Should its board desire other offerings, commissioners must approve these requests, which must pass by a 4-1 vote.

King Creek Basin gets green light

Commissioners also approved a nearly $1.6 million bid from Thomas Construction to build King Creek Park — the roughly 3-acre downtown parcel originally conceived as a storm water fix.

The former U-Haul site, still without an official name, has become more than a location where King Creek has been opened up and tied in to the old Brush Creek drainage route to alleviate flooding.

Public Works Department Director Phil Pindzola predicted bidding and likely construction start dates to a “tee” months ago when Nashville-based Barge, Waggoner, Summer and Cannon unveiled the park’s design.

The contract’s approval will initiate a notice to proceed,” Pindzola said. “We’ll give the contractor 180 days to reach ‘significant completion,’ and we believe the entire project could be done in June of next year.”

A $1,578,497 price tag will produce a park-like setting with an area in front of the Johnson City Public Library, an area that could end up being an amphitheater or ice rink. There also will be a large mural painted on the wall near Atlantic Ale House, and the Johnson City Public Art Committee will solicit artists to design the railings.

Land acquisition, design and engineering and grading and other work has cost about $1.3 million. Construction will bring the estimated total to about $2.9 million.

The design incorporates walkways made with Van Gogh iridescent materials, which absorb sunlight during the day and glow at night. The same material has been suggested for placement in the areas where runoff flows into the basin from Commerce and McClure streets.

Stone walls will grace the park’s plaza and at points along the walkway nearest King Street, at three bridges and along a wall behind Campbell’s Morrell Music on West Market Street, which will be illuminated at night.

Smaller walls will be constructed in a semi-circular position at the plaza, known as “seat walls” will allow for just that. These same walls will be placed on a portion of the walkway nearest King Street.

An additional 60 parking spaces — 30 near King Street and 30 on Commerce Street at the park’s main entrance, will be built. More spaces will be created after construction, and the portion of Commerce Street fronting the park will be repaved.

The Johnson City Development Authority has not yet raised the money to refashion the old U-Haul sign.

