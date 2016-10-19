State legislators to gather at Fall Freedom Fest

Americans for Prosperity, a group financed by conservative billionaires Charles and David Koch, has organized the event at which state legislators will help serve food amidst the twang of bluegrass music.

House Reps. Matthew Hill, 7th, brother Timothy Hill, 3rd, Micah Van Huss, 6th, and Bud Hulsey, 2nd, are confirmed. John Crawford, a Sullivan County Commissioner, also is a confirmed guest. He is running unopposed for the First House District seat in the Nov. 8 election. He is listed in the event announcement as “Representative John Crawford.”

The event will be held 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Kiwanis Park, 717 W. Market St., Johnson City.

The Koch brothers spent heavily in an effort to prevent President Barack Obama from gaining a second term. Apparently, they have pulled their bets from the presidential table this year and instead are pushing hard at the congressional and state legislative levels.

“I will be out of state and will not be able to attend, but I appreciate their (Americans for Prosperity) efforts,” state Sen. Rusty Crowe said Wednesday from Nashville during a committee meeting break. “Trump must win if our nation is to survive as we know it, and as our founders constitutionally designed. Ms. Clinton will, through our Supreme Court, fundamentally take our nation in an opposite direction.”

Americans for Prosperity is on track to spend about $250 million on policy and politics in the two years leading up to the Nov. 8 election. In an April television interview, Charles Koch called Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump "terrible role models" and trashed Trump's "monstrous" proposal for a temporary ban of foreign Muslims entering the U.S., according to an ABC report.

Reports indicate Koch groups have spent about $42 million on TV, radio and digital advertising in U.S. Senate races, and they are preserving their money this election cycle for more activism at the local level.

Van Huss said he’s heard of the Kochs, but was not intimately aware of their specific activities of late.

“I really don’t know much about it other than I’m going to it,” Van Huss said Wednesday. “I’m pretty sure Americans for Prosperity doesn’t promote social issues; they concentrate more on economics.”

As far as his fairly solid conservative base in East Tennessee, and the apparent lack of advertising in Washington County, Van Huss said this about his Democratic challenger John Baker: “I’m not taking my opponent for granted.”

Americans for Prosperity and the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in Tennessee is committed to educating citizens about economic policy and mobilizing those citizens as advocates in the public policy process, according to its Facebook page.

The group supports the following three basic tenets: Cutting taxes and government spending in order to halt the encroachment of government in the economic lives of citizens; fighting proposed tax increases and pointing out evidence of waste, fraud, and abuse; and, removing unnecessary barriers to entrepreneurship and opportunity by reducing red-tape government regulations.

Matthew Hill was not immediately available.

This is a free community event. The group asks that you RSVP so there will be enough food. Free tickets and additional information are available at www.facebook.com/events/540184972847919/.

