Over 1,600 cast votes in Washington County on early voting's first day

The reasons varied among the 1,600-plus residents who cast votes on the first day of early voting in Washington County. Most might admit they really just wanted to miss the Election Day crowd ... but may have been surprised to see long lines awaiting them early Wednesday.

“I think some wanted to beat the crowd, and they became the crowd,” said David Holley, one of several workers coordinating the Washington County Health Department polling location.

Voter Pete Cornett said he just wanted to get it over with.

“The whole thing has just got me so anxious and nervous, I just want to get it done so I can relax a little bit,” Cornett said. “I can’t do anything about anybody else’s vote but I can do something about mine.”

As polling locations opened at 9 a.m., poll worker Frances Ponder said about 55 people were outside waiting to vote at the 106 Gray Commons Circle location in Gray.

“It’s been busier (for the first day) than the 2012 and 2008 presidential elections,” Ponder said.

By 3 p.m., Ponder and her crew had already served 409 voters, but crowds were beginning to dwindle.

Ponder, being someone who worked presidential elections before, said turnout would likely continue to be strong this week, but it would begin to slow down next week.

Around lunchtime, nearly a hundred people stood in line at the Washington County Health Department, and most reported waiting anywhere from 20 minutes to 40 minutes. Several voters waited it out while suggesting staff could be a little more efficient. Others walked into the building, saw the crowd and left.

“If it’s this busy (during early voting), it’s really going to be busy on Election Day,” said Maybell Stewart, Washington County administrator of elections.

The early voting period will last until Nov. 3.

The three Washington County early voting locations are: the Washington County Health Department at 219 Princeton Road in Johnson City, the Washington County Courthouse at 100 Main St. in Jonesborough and the fire department at 106 Gray Commons Ciricle in Gray.

Each of the three locations likely topped 500 voters by the end of Wednesday, Stewart said.

The Associated Press reported that 59 percent of Tennesseans registered to vote cast early or absentee ballots during the 2012 presidential election.

As of noon on Oct. 13, more than 78,000 Washington County residents were registered to vote in the general election. That number exceeded the 2012 election by over 2,000 voters.

Stewart said 4,200 new voters have been registered in Washington County since August. She estimated the 2016 general election early voting period will likely break the all-time record.

A government-issued identification is required to vote in Tennessee.