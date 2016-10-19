Racing turtles on the starting line for blind and visually impaired

For those who would like to race and to help the Lions in their considerable work for people who blind and visually impaired, racing turtles are $50 each and available in almost limitless supply .

Afraid of turtles, exploiting turtles or the potentially harmful bacteria turtles sometimes carry? No problem. The Lions converted their famous fundraising derbies to battery-operated turtles a number of years ago and have since been racing to provide corrective lenses, eye exams, white canes and other vision health services to people here and around the world.

If you’re unfamiliar with the local Lions, tonight’s Turtle Derby is excellent opportunity to get to know this hardworking, fun loving bunch.

The Johnson City Lions Club will celebrate its 69th anniversary in December, and through all those years has credited the generous support of the local community for the success of its community service projects.

In the past fiscal year, the club raised $40,379 of which $24,537 came from last year’s Turtle Derby, $4,470 was raised in the Lions’ holiday pecan sale, $838 was collected in Lions gum ball machines and $5,110 came through donations to the club’s Sight Conservation project.

Service project contributions for the year include $15,653 for eyeglasses and exams, $1,000 to Lions’ district charities, $1,000 to the district’s White Cane Days, $304 to leader dog services, $250 to benevolent Christmas projects, $106 to used eyeglasses collection boxes, $215 to the club’s scholarship fund and $1,000 to the Lions Club International Foundation.

Also in the club’s plus column for last year are 3,500 pairs of used eyeglasses collected and shipped to Roanoke, Va., to be cleaned, graded and packed for distribution mission trips to impoverished regions around the world, 209 free eyeglasses and eye exams for needy individuals and Kid Sight screenings conducted regularly in area schools and other locations.

With the Turtle Derby by far their largest fundraiser of the year and 100 percent of the proceeds going to the club’s sight conservation projects, the Lions are looking for a good crowd tonight at Carver Rec.

The Johnson City Lions Club will conduct its annual fall membership drive in November and is encouraging anyone who would like to join in to call 423-929-7103 for a personal invitation. More Information about the club is available at johnsoncity.tnlions.org or may be obtained by calling Don Raines at 423-791-9191 or don@rainescompany.com.

The Elizabethton Lions Club has also been hard at work and this week announced a “huge” benefit auction coming up Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Elizabethton Recreation Center at 300 W. Mill St.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and all proceeds will go to the pressing need for eye exams and glasses for needy adults and children in the Elizabethton area.

The benefit will begin with a silent auction of numerous themed gift packages, and homemade baked goods and will be followed by a live auction featuring a large number of estate items, antiques, new and used furniture, appliances and more.

The Elizabethton Lions Club is committed to serving the community’s blind and visually impaired and sent its thanks to everyone who contributes to its important work.

For those who would like to join in, the club meets at noon on the second and fourth Thursdays of every month at Beef O’Brady’s in Elizabethton. more information about the club can be found Elizabethton Lions Club page on Facebook.