U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander met with local mayors behind closed doors; Denounced Trump's tape comments

U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander briefly met with a dozen local mayors behind closed doors Tuesday at the First Tennessee Development District offices.

Around 3:30 p.m., local reporters were allowed into the meeting after Alexander spoke in private with the elected officials for approximately 20 minutes.

“Our session, I just came by to see the mayors and to ask them what was on their mind,” Alexander explained about the closed-door gathering.

“I talked about the Obamacare crisis. I talked about the overtime rule, which I’m trying to change and would require thousands of Tennesseans to suddenly be punching a time clock instead of being salaried employees. And it is (also) raising the cost of going to college.”

Claiming insurance rates would spike between 40 to 60 percent under the current conditions, Alexander said the next president, as well as the new Congress, will have to work collectively to fix what he referred to as the “Obamacare crisis.”

“People are hurting. We can’t have Tennesseans who can’t afford to buy health insurance because the federal government is defining it in a way that drives all the insurance companies out of the market,” Alexander said.

When it comes to selecting the next president to fix President Barack Obama’s legislation, Alexander said wouldn’t explicitly say he was voting for Donald Trump, but he did say his vote will go to the “Republican nominees.”

As far as the 2005 Access Hollywood video of Trump making lewd sexual remarks, Alexander said the Republican presidential nominee’s comments were “disgusting.”

He added, “making comments like that, you drive this presidential campaign down to the lowest level that I’ve ever seen.”

“I learned a long time ago that people don’t elect me to tell them how to vote. I’m a Republican, and I support the Republican ticket. I think both candidates have driven this presidential race down to about as low a level as it can go,” Alexander said.

During an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union” with Candy Crowley in 2011, Alexander said “there’s always someone like Donald Trump who has absolutely no chance of winning” referring to Trump’s potential bid for the 2012 presidential election.

At the time, Trump replied to the senator’s comments by saying he never heard of Alexander, “perhaps because of a certain ineffectiveness.”

Also during Tuesday’s meeting, Alexander explained his support for the Marketplace Fairness Act , legislation that would allow states to collect sales tax from out-of-state businesses. The MFA, which would include online purchases, would particularly benefit states such as Tennessee that rely on sales tax revenue due to no income tax.

“We talked about the Marketplace Fairness Act, which (Lt.) Gov. Ramsey and Gov. Haslam support and I’ve introduced, which would allow cities and the state to collect the sales tax from out-of-state sellers in the same way they collect it from in-the-state sellers,” Alexander said.

“When people who already owe the tax don’t pay it, that just drives up the property tax and hurts small business on Main Street, Rogersville, Johnson City or Greeneville.”

Tennessee currently requires consumers to report and pay “sales use tax” on purchases of tangible personal property, computer software and specified digital products that will be imported for use in the state through a Form SLS-452, according to the Department of Revenue’s website.

The current tax rate is 7 percent, 5 percent on food, plus the rate levied by local governments, which is generally 2.25 percent.

Johnson City Vice Mayor David Tomita said there are many difficulties to enforcing the current requirement.

“The problem is you can’t enforce that because the cost of enforcing that would exceed the amount of revenue you got,” Tomita said.

“(The Marketplace Fairness Act) sets up a mechanism for collection of sales tax on the internet or if you go to Bristol, (Va.) and go shopping ... We lose somewhere between a billion dollars a year as a state in (sales tax) revenue.”

Johsnon City was just one of Alexander’s three stops on Tuesday, which included visits to Rogersville and Greeneville.

Alexander will deliver remarks at the Cocke County Chamber of Commerce and the Morristown Area Chamber of Commerce luncheon on Wednesday.

Email Zach Vance at zvance@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Zach Vance on Twitter at @ZachVanceJCP. Like him on Facebook.com/ZachVanceJCP