Two alderman seats up for vote in Erwin

Vice Mayor Gary Edwards and incumbent Alderwoman Sue Jean Wilson are being challenged by Rob Martin and Wayne Morris.

Wilson is retired from the Unicoi County school system, where she spent 17 years as teacher and 10 years as an administrator. She is finishing up her first four-year term as an Erwin alderman and previously served eight years on the Unicoi County Commission.

Wilson said she is running for re-election in order to see projects initiated during her time on the board completed, to increase business in Erwin, to help bring in new industry to fill the void left by the railroad closure and to help the community set up its own emergency medical service.

Morris is retired after 27 years with Erwin Utilities, where he served as a supervisor of the electrical line and meter departments. If elected, Morris said he would love to help bring industry back to Erwin to replace the jobs that left the community with the closing of several large companies.

Martin has been employed as director of IT and software development at Conrad Industries in Weaverville, North Carolina, for the past seven years and previously worked as an instructor and an adjunct faculty member teaching computer science at East Tennessee State University, the University of Denver and and the University of San Francisco.

He said he is running for alderman with hopes of helping the town with “fresh ideas” and “seasoned skills” he has developed in 30 years of work building and managing teams and delivering products and services in the technical software business.

Edwards could not be reached by the Johnson City Press on Tuesday.

Erwin voters will also have an opportunity to give a vote of confidence to Mayor Doris Hensley, who is running unopposed for her second four-year term as mayor.

Hensley is retired after 30 years employment with the town of Erwin, including 11 years as town recorder and 19 years as administrative assistant. She was previously employed as a consultant for the state Municipal Technical Advisory Service and continues to provide municipal consulting services as a private contractor.

In addition to four years as Erwin mayor, Hensley previously served eight years on the Unicoi County School Board.

