Eight candidates in the running in Unicoi

In the mayor’s race, incumbent Mayor Johnny Lynch is being challenged by Unicoi Alderwoman Kathy Bullen.

Lynch, who is wrapping up his third four-year term as mayor, and previously served 10 years as a Unicoi alderman, is an artist and a businessman who owns and operates Farmhouse Gallery and Gardens in Unicoi with his wife Pat.

Bullen, who is now in the second year of her four-year term as alderwoman, is a registered nurse and a practical nursing instructor at Tennessee College of Applied Technology in Elizabethton. She was previously employed as a health science teacher at Unicoi County High School.

Lynch said he is running for re-election because he loves Unicoi and wants to continue to serve its citizens and make the town prosper.

Bullen said she is seeking the mayor’s office because she feels the town has moved away from serving “all” citizens of Unicoi and because her years of experience as a nurse and an educator have given her the communication and problem-solving skills the job requires.

In a race between two newcomers to the board, Roger Cooper and Billy J. Harkins Jr. are squaring off for the 2-year unexpired term of former Alderman Philip Hensley, who resigned in June. Todd Hopson, who was appointed to the seat after Hensley’s resignation, is not seeking election.

Cooper, who retired from Morrill Motors after a 39-year career as head of company maintenance and as a project group leader, also serves as a water commissioner for the Unicoi County Utility District. He said he is running for alderman because he has seen “many things in town that are not necessarily correct” and because “it is a vital time to see benefits received by all residents of Unicoi.”

Harkins is a self-employed contractor who specializes in remodeling older homes. He said he running for office because he likes how the town has been run since he became interested in local politics three years ago, and wants to be a part of serving the community.

For two four-year alderman terms up for election, Vice Mayor Doug Hopson and incumbent Alderman Jeff Linville are being challenged by County Commissioner John Mosley and Jonathan C. Miller.

Hopson, who is wrapping up his eighth year as an alderman, is retired after a 45-year career in banking. He said he is seeking re-election because of his love for Unicoi and its people and his desire to see projects initiated during his time on the board through to completion.

Linville, who is employed as insurance broker with Wydner Insurance in Johnson City, has spent nearly three years as a Unicoi alderman in two separate appointments to the unexpired terms of aldermen who passed away while in office. He said he running for election in order to see a couple of large town projects through to completion — the Mountain Harvest Community Kitchen at Unicoi and the commercial development planned at Exit 32.

Miller has been employed an internet technology instructor at Unicoi County High School for the past 14 years. He said he is running for alderman because of his desire to see the town grow and prosper, to help bring jobs and businesses to the county and to expand the community’s outreach.

Mosley has been employed by Eastman Chemical Company for the past 25 years and has also served as a Unicoi County Commissioner for the past two years. He said he is running for alderman in order to help bring businesses back to Unicoi, improve the town’s roads, bring a fire department substation to the north end of the county and to “be a better steward of tax money than what we have now.”

