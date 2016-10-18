Carter County Commission debates animal shelter funding increase

The largest increase was for the new animal shelter, which is operated jointly by the county and the city of Elizabethton. Mayor Leon Humphrey and his office became directly involved in the operation of the facility this past summer after he received several complaints about the conditions at the shelter. The conditions were reported to be so bad that Humphrey’s assistant, Susan Robinson, took over as interim director for several months.

Humphrey and Robinson found the shelter had been seriously underfunded, with much of the food and cleaning supplies coming from private donations. The funding for the shelter is evenly divided between Elizabethton and Carter County, with each government body providing an annual contribution of $208,919.93. It was determined that both the city and county should increase their contributions by another $195,556.59 each in order to meet the needs. That would increase the annual contribution to each body to $404,476.51.

One problem the County Commission encountered in debating the matter was that the Elizabethton City Council had not yet been approached with the requested increase. The commission failed to approve the funding request. The vote was 12-10 in favor of the increase, but it takes 13 votes for approval.

As a stopgap measure, the commission voted 16-7 to provide an additional $30,000 for the shelter’s use over the next 30 days. That would be enough time to get the city’s decision on increasing its share of the funding.

There was another debate over raising the salary of Gary Smith, director of the Carter County Emergency Management Agency. The request for a salary increase came in response to the county’s recent action to raise the pay of employees in director positions to $47,476. That increase was a result of a state mandate that set that minimum for directors in lieu of the payment of compensatory time.

That mandate did not apply to EMA directors, whose job requires them to be at the scene of emergencies for many hours. Even at $47,000, Smith would be entitled to comp time.

A vote to increase Smith’s salary by the $14,694.57 was defeated, but a compromise was reached that increased his salary from $32,781.43 to $37,500.

The commission also approved the purchase of a lot on Minton Hollow Road owned by Jewel Nunley. The payment was capped at $35,000. The lot, which includes a large warehouse, will be purchased to eliminate a sharp curve and blind corner that has seen several solid waste vehicles on their way in and out of the Carter County Landfill crash.