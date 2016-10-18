Angel Tree and Christmas Box registration underway

“We want to get it out there,” that the registration is underway, Capt. Laura Cox with the Johnson City Salvation Army said.

“It’s been very slow, too slow. We have not gotten the number of people we want to get and we’re worried everyone is going to rush in on Friday.”

Just an hour away from the end of the second day of the five-day registration being conducted this week at the Appalachian Fairgounds for families in Washington and Unicoi counties, Cox said only 132 low-income families, including 297 Angel Tree children and approximately 509 individuals in need of Christmas Box food, had come to register.

Numbers were also down slightly at last week’s two-day Angel Tree and Christmas Box registration in Carter County, Cox said, with approximately 380 children registered, compared to 407 Carter County children last year.

All total, approximately 1,000 families with 2,762 children registered for the Angel Tree gifts in the three-county area last Christmas and more than 1,200 families and seniors signed up for Christmas Box food.

For those in need of assistance from from the sister holiday projects, registration for families in Unicoi and Washington counties will continue daily through Friday at the fairgrounds.

Signup hours are from 9 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. Low-income families and seniors who wish to register are asked bring a photo ID for the person registering, ID for all household members over age 12, proof of age for children under 12, proof of address, such as a utility bill, and proof of income and expenses, such as a food stamp letter.

Christians in Action, a nonprofit group founded by the late Ben Schrafstein, is back at the registration this year and will provide an early Christmas gift to every Angel Tree child — a free, age-appropriate book featuring the Biblical story of the first Christmas.

As it has for the past several years, the Christmas Box will provide food for the holiday to the families of every child served by the Angel Tree and several hundred low-income seniors in the three-county area.

The distribution includes large family food boxes with all the makings of a holiday meal and several additional meals for families of three or more people, and grocery shopping gift certificates for seniors and small households of one or two people.

Fundraising for the estimated $70,000 distribution is underway and those who wish to help may make donations online at jcpchristmasbox.com or by mail to Johnson City Press Chistmas Box, P.O. Box 1387, Johnson City, TN 37605.