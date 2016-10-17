Sections of West Market, Boone streets to be closed for more than a month

West Market will be closed between Commerce Street and Boone Street, with limited access allowed to local businesses in the block between Commerce and McClure Street.

Boone will be closed between West Main and King streets. The northbound lane of Boone at West Main already was closed as of Monday, and Boone at West Market has been closed for several months.

Customers of OverMountain Outdoors and ZZ Topps will be allowed to enter and park in the closed section of Boone via King Street.

Detours will be posted.

This project will connect the Boone Street stormwater basin with an existing culvert on McClure Street. It will serve as an alternative to the King Creek culvert and will give the Boone Street basin a second connection to the King Creek basin, which is scheduled for construction later this year.