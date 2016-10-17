Roan Mountain named ATC trail community

That was when the Appalachian Trail Conservancy unanimously elected Roan Mountain as an Appalachian Trail community.

The Citizens Club was prepared for Saturday’s meeting. Club members had initially met exactly eight months earlier to start the process of applying for consideration. After that, the club did six months of research, writing and gaining support in the community. The application was submitted to the trail conservancy in August.

“We are pleased to announce that by a unanimous vote among the ATC, Roan Mountain is now designated as an official Appalachian Trail Community,” the club announced in a press release sent by James R. Tinch, park manager for Roan Mountain State Park.

The designation makes Roan Mountain only the 41st trail community along the 2,190 miles of the Appalachian Trail. It is only the second such designation for Tennessee communities.

The club announced the designation on its website and thanked “all those who supported and assisted in seeing this project through to fruition. We are so fortunate to have the opportunity to share such a beautiful section of the Appalachian Trail with folks from all over the world.”

The Roan Mountain highlands are well known for the “balds” on its summit, both the heath variety and the grassy variety, from the spectacular blooms of the Cloudland Rhododendron Garden to the miles of 360-degree vistas along the trail at Round Bald, Jane Bald, Grassy Ridge, Little Hump and Big Hump.

For northbound hikers, it is the last part of the trail to reach 6,000 feet until New Hampshire.

With such a setting, the village of Roan Mountain naturally attracts many hikers, but there are many other criteria that had to be met to achieve trail community status.

“Communities are selected based on their friendliness to the hiking community, the amenities available to hikers, community dedication to stewardship and protection of the trail, as well as the desire to educate and promote the trail through community events and partnerships,” the club said in the press release.

“We are small town with a big heart, consisting of supportive local businesses, organizations, restaurants, schools, churches and the beautiful Roan Mountain State Park.”

A celebration of the designation will be announced later.

The ATC honor is not be the only one that Roan Mountain in in contention for in October. The Roan Mountain section of the trail is one of five sections of the trail being considered for the “Best A.T. section” in the Blue Ridge Outdoor magazine’s Best of the Blue Ridge contes.

Voters can cast one vote a day at the contest website at http://www.blueridgeoutdoors.com/poll/a-t-section. The contest ends Oct. 31.