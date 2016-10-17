Politics take precedence at last board meeting before election

A very light agenda with only three business items — an ordinance amending regulations for church auxiliary buildings, a resolution pledging the town’s support for Rocky Fork State Park and approval of a lease for copying machines — was overshadowed by a short, but heated, discussion of the town’s $774,000 fund balance and the board’s recent renewal of its years-old pledge not to impose a property tax.

Unicoi Resident Mark Ramsey, who concluded his remarks by saying he hated the animosity the election had brought to Unicoi, ironically initiated the night’s loudest exchange of words during the meeting’s “citizens’ comments” period.

After requesting the town’s total fund balance and the number of months the town could operate on that amount, Ramsey observed, “Unicoi has six month of operating costs. We have a three-quarter-million-dollar fund balance.”

Then referencing the no-property-tax pledge, Ramsey said, ”When we talk about no property tax in town, that’s an easy term to throw out there. I’ve had people tell me they would never raise property taxes and I tell them they shouldn’t do that because you never know what’s going to happen.”

At that point, Alderman Kathy Bullen interjected, “The mayor made us sign a (no property tax) resolution.”

“Nobody wants a property tax. Why do we have that resolution? It started right here,” Bullen said, pointing to Mayor Johnny Lynch, her opponent in the November election.

Ramsey quickly responded that the resolution was initiated eight years ago during a campaign season in which, he said, “People ran around saying people are going to raise your property taxes. They’re going to start a police department. They’re going to start garbage collection. ... They’re going to bankrupt the town.

“The resolution was to stop that,” Ramsey said. “Ugly stuff rears its head every election in Unicoi. I hate the animosity.”

Lynch responded by noting the county commission has avoided a property tax increase by cutting expenditures.

“We could do that. If the town ever got in a bind, we could let go of some of our properties. Then we could go back and start making cuts. But we have such a strong fund balance, we can say things like that,” Lynch said.

Vice Mayor Doug Hopson also weighed in, saying, “All the people who do volunteer work in town is money in the bank too. All of us who work without pay.”

County Commissioner John Mosley also came to the podium during the citizens’ comments period to address a report presented at the board’s September meeting he said was misleading.

Mosley said an East Tennessee State University professor who is assisting in the town’s development of its Mountain Harvest Community Kitchen and regional business incubator gave a good report on a similar community kitchen in Hancock County, but he had since learned that kitchen has closed.

“I called and it’s shut down,” Mosley said. “The lady said it started out like gangbusters for a few years and then dwindled out. I believe you purchased their equipment.”

Lynch responded that the town had bought equipment from the Hancock County kitchen after the missionary who led the project moved away and the kitchen closed. “Blue Ridge Ventures is the main model for our kitchen,” Lynch said.

In an update on the kitchen, Town Recorder Mike Housewright said a building permit for final-phase construction was issued last week, a construction trailer has been moved to the site and work is expected to begin any day.

The town charter’s requirement that officeholders live in Unicoi was not discussed at Monday’s meeting, as Bullen suggested it would following last week’s Election Commission ruling that Hopson’s intent to move to Unicoi was sufficient to keep his name on the Nov. 8 ballot.

Bullen said after the meeting she was “leaving it to the citizens to decide and letting it lay.”

“But if we have a charter, we need to abide by it,” Bullen said. “I’m not pushing that right now, and if we need to bring it up later, we can.”

