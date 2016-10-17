Carter Commission approves plans for stage in Roan Mountain park

That happened Monday when Erik Anderson, president of the Roan Mountain Recreation Foundation, reported to the commission on plans to erect a stage on the grounds of the Roan Mountain Community Park, property that belongs to the county.

Anderson eased the way by telling the commissioners that all the funds needed for the project have been raised in the community. He said his foundation would also maintain the stage once it is built. The foundation would also pay the utility bills.

Anderson said he was only seeking permission from the county to construct the stage on the property. He said the construction would be provided by a work crew of state prisoners from the Roan Mountain annex.

When the stage is complete, it will be turned over to the county. The county would include the building in its insurance policy. Anderson said it will be assessed at $33,000.

Several fundraisers in the community provided the $16,000 to purchase the materials to build the 24-foot-by-24-foot stage, which would be similar to the one recently constructed by the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department at Covered Bridge Park.

Anderson said $11,500 of the funds were raised by the Hands-to-Hearts group, which picks a project to help each year.

Anderson said the goal is to have the stage completed by the time the farmers market opens in the spring.

In other matters, the commission approved contracts formalizing already-established agreements with the Carter County 911 Emergency Communications District and the Butler Volunteer Fire Department.

The 911 contract commits the county to fund the communications district $203,663 for the 2016-17 fiscal year. County Finance Director Christa Byrd said that amount has already been approved by the commission when it adopted the new budget.

The contract with the volunteer department from Johnson County allows that department to be the designated responder in a section of Carter County along Watauga Lake in the Fish Springs and Whaleytown Road area that cannot be quickly reached by the volunteer fire departments in Carter County.

The commission has already approved a $20,000 payment for providing the fire protection this year.

The commission also heard an educational presentation on tax increment financing districts and how they can be used to encourage development in some areas that would be costly for private developers to build.

Jon Hartman, director of planning and community development for Elizabethton, presented the program. He said the city and county would agree to keep property taxes at predevelopment levels for a certain number of years.

He said the TIF agreement may be used by the developer to obtain a bank loan to develop the property. Full taxes will be collected on the property, but only the pre-TIF taxes will immediately go to the city and county.

The rest of the taxes will go to the Elizabethton Housing and Development Agency, who will disburse the money to the bank or the developer while the agreement is in effect. At the end of the period, all of the taxes from the increased assessment will go to the city and the county.