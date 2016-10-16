Mountain States, Wellmont counter FTC scrutiny; Issue list of commitments

On Friday, the two health care entities issued a 53-page response articulating that the FTC staff comments on the parties’ cooperative agreement were “speculative and unsupported.”

“The Virginia Legislature has clearly articulated and affirmatively expressed a policy for Southwest Virginia to supplant competition with regulation for mergers that meet the statutory requirements of the Cooperative Agreement Law, which specifically identifies rural patients as targeted beneficiaries of this policy,” the document reads.

“(The FTC) staff clearly believe that the Commonwealth’s policy for improving healthcare conditions in the rural communities of Southwest Virginia is in error.”

The response also attests that the FTC’s disagreement with the state’s cooperative agreement procedure has “no significance in this proceeding and should be discarded on its face.”

After a year reviewing the merger, the FTC staff submitted public comment on Sept. 30 requesting the Authority deny the merger. The federal agency staff claimed the merger would not benefit consumers and would be a “near-monopoly” between Mountain States and Wellmont.

“The proposed merger presents substantial risk of serious competitive and consumer harm in the form of higher healthcare costs, lower quality, reduced innovation, and reduced access to care,” the written FTC comment states.

Mountain States and Wellmont’s response routinely refers to supportive comments from local businessmen, government leaders and residents approving the merger, as well as the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that federal antitrust laws do not apply to states acting in their sovereign capacities. Such is the case with the cooperative agreement enacted by the Virginia General Assembly.

Another mention in the response is a similar case in West Virginia, in which the West Virginia Health Care Authority rejected the FTC staff’s arguments and approved the merger of two hospitals under a similar state law that shields the state from federal antitrust scrutiny. The FTC declined the file a suit or seek injunction in that case.

After receiving the staff’s input, the Authority will meet with the FTC staff on Oct. 26 at 3 p.m. at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center.

“We’ll meet with them to ask them about their concerns and talk to them about what we believe addresses those concerns,” said Terry Kilgore, chairman of the Southwest Virginia Health Authority.

The FTC has yet to involve itself in Tennessee’s certificate of public advantage process, which is simultaneously underway.

In addition to the response to the FTC staff comments, Mountain States and Wellmont submitted a draft of 33 commitments to the Authority on Oct. 12 that it would abide to pending the approval of the merger.

“The updates to our commitments presented (Oct. 12) represent several productive discussions between our organizations and representatives of the Southwest Virginia Health Authority,” a joint statement read. “What was presented to the Health Authority remains a work in progress and is subject to further revision.”

Most notable were the first two commitments: The first, that pricing will increase by less during the first full year with the merger than if the merger were not to occur; the second, that a limit would be placed on prices each subsequent year to restrain pricing growth to below the national hospital consumer price index.

The estimated annual savings to consumers would be $10 million in lower health care costs annually.

Kilgore said he believes some of the Mountain States and Wellmont commitments address concerns mentioned by the FTC staff.

“I think they do, especially on the competition side, on pricing for example. Not going to go up as high as some of national averages on hospital charges and things of that nature. So I think they do show that we will be a little more competitive,” Kilgore said.

“We’re thinking (the commitments) might alleviate some of the (FTC staff) concerns. I mean do we think we’ll get all their concerns? I doubt it. Historically, the FTC files paperwork against these types of mergers,” Kilgore said.

Other commitments included mentions of investing in physician training, continued collaboration with local academic institutions and addressing differences in salaries and pay rates.

As far as committing to keep facilities open, “all hospitals in operation at the effective date of the merger will remain operational as clinical and health care institutions for at least five years.”

“I think these commitments solidify the whole process. We get more detailed information on how they expect to invest in certain areas, what they’re going to do to address certain health concerns, how much money they’re going to invest in research and development and things of that nature,” Kilgore said.

“The Commission of Health in Virginia will have the big hammer (to hold them accountable). And the hammer to make them do that would be to say that, ‘We’re splitting you up. You’re not abiding by your agreement. We got to split you back up,’” Kilgore said.

The FTC staff stressed in its public comment the difficulties in splitting up the merger, if approved, and criticized the entities’ plan of separation.

The Authority will have to make a recommendation by Nov. 9, but Kilgore hinted that on Oct. 27 a decision would try to be made.

Using the Authority’s recommendation, the Commissioner of the Virginia Department of Health will have the final authority to approve or deny the merger.

Email Zach Vance at zvance@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Zach Vance on Twitter at @ZachVanceJCP. Like him on Facebook.com/ZachVanceJCP