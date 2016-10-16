Let the chips rise where they may: Memorabilia draws interest

3 Trump Casino Chips from Atlantic City

$75 ea O.B.O.

1 Trump Taj Mahal, 1 Trump Plaza, 1 Trump Marina

Owner Charles Woods said he saved the three poker chips years ago from a vacation in Atlantic City, when the current Republican presidential nominee was still just a billionaire and his casinos in the seaside gambling town were still open.

“I try to collect them from every casino I visit,” he said. “These casinos are no longer up there, and with his popularity right now, I figured they’d be worth something.”

Woods recalls basically breaking even on the trip, with enough black jack winnings to pay for his and his wife’s meals. Years later, though, knowing when to hold ‘em may have turned the vacation into a jackpot.

With a $1 face value each, the chips are worth even less now that the casinos are closed or sold.

But Woods said his ad drew some interest.

He said a man who saw his listing last week called to offer $500 each for them.

He didn’t take it.

As an ardent supporter of Trump’s bid for the White House, Woods said he’s really only gauging interest in the chips as memorabilia.

“I was trying to see what I could get for them, I’m not really planning on selling them,” he said. “The main value will be whether his name is worth anything.”

Victor Mongeau, owner of Legacy America, a company based in Tuscon, Arizona, that buys and sells historical, cultural and political memorabilia, said the demand — and the value — for political items associated with current candidates usually subsides after elections.

“When they’re in the news, there’s a lot of interest,” he said. “But once the spotlight it taken off them, there’s usually a lot less demand, and fewer people interested in them. Then it goes back to the collectors, the people seriously collecting memorabilia.”

After President Barack Obama’s first win in 2008, when he became the nation’s first black leader, Mongeau said interest in items related to his presidency still fell, but remained relatively strong through his inauguration compared to previous presidents, presumably because of the historical nature of his presidency.

Legacy America doesn’t usually deal in memorabilia connected to current races because of the inflated values, but someday, Woods’ poker chips might be among the company’s listings.

“The more time that goes by, things eventually become historical artifacts, then maybe museum pieces,” Mongeau said. “Someday, 100 years from now, those poker chips could be in a museum.”

Perhaps as consolation to the candidates, he said whether candidates win or lose doesn’t really affect the value of their memorabilia in the long-term. Politicians’ popularity sometimes affects demand, but the largest determinant of value is rarity, he said.