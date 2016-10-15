Van Huss, Baker square off for state's 6th District seat

Van Huss is seeking a third term. He beat incumbent Republican Dale Ford in the 2012 primary, and bested Democrat Mike Clark in the general election by a 3-1 margin. The Sulphur Springs resident also was victorious in the 2014 primary, when he defeated Johnson City Mayor Clayton Stout. He was unopposed in the general election.

“Having an election every two years for this seat helps keep representatives close and accountable to their constituents,” Van Huss said this week. “I am thankful to God and my constituents for the opportunity.”

He told the Press government transparency, repealing the professional privilege tax and removing Tennessee’s firearm background check were among his top priorities.

Van Huss said he wants a roll call vote in all House and Senate committees instead of a voice vote.

“The Senate already uses the electronic board on the floor, so it’s not a problem there,” he said. “Since I’ve been serving, I’ve seen representatives use the voice system to hide their vote.”

“Good government works for the people. Unfortunately, many of my colleagues care about gaining power and staying in office more than doing what’s right for the people. With this legislation, I hope to bring more transparency to the governing process.”

The professional privilege tax requires Tennesseans licensed in some, but not all, professions — including lobbyists — to pay a $400 annual tax. Van Huss said this is unfair, because not all professions are required to pay and that they don’t all have equal incomes.

“Tennessee receives $88 million a year from the tax,” he said. “We had almost a billion dollar surplus in the 2016 budget.”

Van Huss passed legislation last year that prohibits the use of state funds by the University of Tennessee to promote the use of gender neutral pronouns, to promote or inhibit the celebration of religious holidays, or to fund or support sex week. The law specifies all funds in the budget of the office for diversity and inclusion at UT Knoxville, for fiscal year 2016-2017, be reallocated in the university's budget and used by the university solely for scholarships to be awarded through a minority engineering scholarship program.

He also passed legislation that allows full-time employees of state colleges and universities who have handgun carry permits to carry while on school-owned property.

Van Huss failed to respond to a Johnson City-Jonesborough-Washington County Chamber of Commerce survey of the 6th and 7th House District candidates. His opponent did respond.

“I want responsible and sensible gun ownership,” Baker told the Press. “We don’t need automatic and assault weapons, period. I do think people should have the right to own firearms. But people should be held responsible for misuse, and all guns should be locked up if not in use.”

Baker beat Murphey Johnson in this year’s Democratic primary, winning by a 3-1 margin.

He said he entered the arena this year in an effort to open dialogue among all Washington County citizens. The Pride Community Center of the Tri-Cities director has lived in Johnson City the past 14 years and owns J.B. Designs.

If elected, his three main objectives are health care for all Tennesseans, increased funding for public education and job training.

“I believe the governor has a valid plan, and we now need a vote on Insure Tennessee,” he said. “… Seventy eight percent of Tennesseans want the plan.

“We need to move into the 21st century. We also need to address the addiction problem we have here. Roughly 20 percent of Tennessee mothers bear children that are addicted.”

Baker also said the General Assembly should find ways to better fund public education and that stat leaders should demand military spending on the federal level is cut to use for education. He also said Tennessee and other states “should demand” a $15 per hour minimum wage.

“If we don’t give them (students) every opportunity to learn to learn about the diversity in our world, we’re doing them and ourselves a disfavor,” he said. “We don’t need vouchers, charter schools or magnet schools.

“We need to increase learning, including sex education. Tennessee’s teen pregnancy rate is more than 20 percent — that’s astounding. We’re also wasting the talents of too many people that may be in their 20s. They have no opportunity to learn a trade. We need to make money available for training and retraining.”

Baker said not everyone is going to become a doctor or lawyer.

“We ought to realize that,” he said. “Every school should have the best of the best. We also need to have educators in charge of educating, not politicians. Standardized testing also should be done away with.”

Early voting for the Nov. 8 election begins Wednesday, Oct. 19, and ends Thursday, Nov. 3. Early voting hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays (Oct. 22 and 29).

Early voting sites include the courthouse in Jonesborough (ground floor), 100 E. Main St.; the Washington County/Johnson City Health Department, 219 Princeton Road, Johnson City; and at Gray Commons, 106 Gray Commons Circle, Gray.

For more information go to wcecoffice.com or call 753-1688.

Email Gary Gray at ggray@johnsoncitypress.com. Like Gary B. Gray on Facebook at www.facebook.com/garybgrayjcp. Follow him on Twitter @ggrayjcpress.