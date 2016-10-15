On Track to Recovery - Unicoi County a year down the line from CSX closing

Since the Oct. 15, 2015, closing of the CSX railyard in Erwin, an eerie quiet has hung over what for generations had been a busy hub of commercial transportation and a source of pride for a community that identified itself as a railroad town.

Shocked by the sudden unemployment of the 300 CSX employees and an unknown number of contract workers whose livelihoods also depended on the railroad, Unicoi County officials immediately set to work on recovery plan.

And the results of their efforts, and those of state, local and federal agencies?

The cumulative impact of all of the grant and program applications and efforts to bring more people and business to Erwin by new group known as RISE Erwin may be surprising.

Despite the initial loss of 300 jobs with average of earnings of more than $65,000 a year, County Mayor Greg Lynch said the county’s sale tax revenues grew and unemployment dropped an impressive 1.5 percent between July 1, 2015, and June 30, 2016.

And while a delayed impact of the railroad closing may yet be on the horizon, Lynch and others say the county appears to be poised for growth in both its industrial and commercial base.

Tish Oldham, executive director of the local economic development board, said, “The last year has been breathtaking, from multiple standpoints.

“The shock of the closure and its impact on the families. The fully-engaged, proactive response from the state of Tennessee’s ‘Team Tennessee’ that reached across departmental lines and budgets. The TVA’s strength and direction. And the surge of collaboration that occurred among those agencies, individuals, and groups who stepped in without worrying about who would get credit.”

Oldham said “It has been a tough, long year that Unicoi County won’t forget, but one that I hope will produce a Unicoi County that is united by its strengths and opportunities that can be developed and nurtured.”

The work to recover from the closing began immediately.

On the morning of the CSX announcement, Lynch contacted the State Department of Labor and Workforce Development; by afternoon, a team of state employment experts was on its way to Erwin.

The next morning, the Joint Economic Development Board of Unicoi County gathered at Erwin Town Hall and began assembling a task force to address the crisis.

The task force convened on Oct. 29, bringing together a crowd of more than 50 area banking, industry, employment, education, social services and government professionals to formulate plans of actions on four key concerns: financial services; human services; employment assistance for the displaced workers; and communication with CXS on its plans for the sprawling railyard and its idle buildings and its continued rail service to county manufacturers.

On Oct. 30, Tennessee Commissioner of Economic and Community Development Randy Boyd came to Erwin for a public meeting with CSX representatives, Unicoi County manufacturers and local, state and federal government officials, assuring the group his department would extend every assistance, commending them for their collaborative response, and promising the community, “You are not alone.”

The next week, the Alliance for Business and Training opened a Tennessee Career Center in the East Tennessee State University Community Outreach office on North Main Avenue and began providing the workers assistance with relocation, skill assessments and career transitioning and job search assistance.

And in December, Northeast State Community College launched a one-year, college-level chemistry class at Unicoi County High School to provide chemistry-certified workers to help NFS replace a pending wave of retiring employees, with enrollment priority for the displaced CSX workers.

By May, the local Economic Development Board and other local entities had applied for more than a dozen state and federal grant and programs, and the grant and program awards that now total well over $2 million began to roll in:

• The Alliance for Business and Training accessed approximately $600,000 from the state Department of Labor and Workforce to expand its employment and job training services in a larger American Job Center in downtown Erwin;

• The Town of Unicoi was awarded approximately $400,000 from federal Economic Development Administration and Appalachian Regional Commission for final phase construction of its Mountain Harvest Community Kitchen and regional agribusiness incubator;

• The county was accepted into the TVA Invest Prep and Tennessee Property Evaluation programs, which sent contracted consultants and TVA representatives to the county to evaluate potential land uses and existing development sites;

• The local economic development board was awarded $450,000 in grants from multiple state and federal agencies for land use planning, market and retail analysis, financial training, property evaluation and site preparation, and strategic development planning for projects including the downtown Erwin Exit 37 gateway, countywide tourism assets, agritourism, heirloom apple production and a fiddle festival at Flag Pond; and, most recently,

• The town of Erwin received more than $200,000 in grant funding for the demolition and shovel-ready preparation of the town-owned Morgan Insulation industrial site at Exit 37, and Erwin Utilities received more than $1 million for the extension of waterline to Rocky Fork State Park.

While CSX has not provided information requested by local officials on how many of its Erwin workers have remained employed by CSX at other locations, Kathy Pierce, executive director of the Northeast Tennessee Workforce and Development Board, said her office has provided relocation assistance to 21 families who of the area for CSX jobs elsewhere.

Of the total of 23 people who enrolled in the chemistry course offered by Northeast State, 18 were former CSX workers. Fourteen of the students left the class to return to work and nine are are on track to graduate in December.

Of the 12 workers who took a National Careers Readiness Assessment as part of the county’s new Work Ready Community initiative, 10 earned Gold Scores indicating an extremely high level of employability.

And of the approximately 1,500 people who received Career Center services since the railyard shutdown, 66 remain enrolled in its service programs.

Located in the Mountain Commerce Bank building at 201 S. Main Ave., Pierce emphasized the Job Center is open to anyone in need of employment assistance and its use is critical to its duration in Erwin. The center is open six days a week and evening hours are available.

“We’re there to help people. They just need to take advantage of it,” Pierce said.

Information on the array of employment services available at the center may be obtained by calling 423-735-5773.

