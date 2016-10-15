Hill, Fischman face off for 7th House District seat

He is seeking a sixth term. Fischman lost to Hill in a 2012 effort, but garnered a healthy percentage of the vote against the well-established conservative.

Hill, an East Tennessee State University graduate, was first elected to the House in 2004. The Jonesborough resident ran unopposed in the August Republican primary.

“I want to continue to work with Washington County and Johnson City to expand the retail tax base,” he said about his legislative priorities. “I also want to be able to recruit new jobs. We made huge strides this year in funding the Boones Creek exit (improvements to interchange).

“I also want to continue to work with the school boards, and I feel like I have very good relationships with local government officials. They, and my constituents, know I will maintain my open-door policy. I’m always here for them.”

During last year’s session, Hill sponsored and passed a handful of bills. One implemented a 48-hour waiting period on procuring an abortion and established requirements for informed consent and a provision for medical emergencies.

He also introduced legislation which now prohibits state or local government entities, except for courts, from subpoenaing a clergy member’s sermon for a civil administrative action.

Hill also supported legislation specific to Johnson City, which allowed the municipality to increase its hotel-motel tax rate by 2-percent. That money already is earmarked to help pay for expansion of ETSU’s new performing arts center.

“We (General Assembly) did put the single largest amount of money into schools without a tax increase, and I am committed to increasing teacher salaries,” he said. “I also was able to secure $50,000 for the veterans memorial (Johnson City/Washington County Veteran's Memorial). I also passed legislation allowing the Johnson City Power Board to become an authority (its own entity).”

He is a member of the House Finance Ways & Means, Health and House Rules committees. He also serves on the House Health Subcommittee.

The Johnson City-Washington County-Jonesborough Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors asked the two 7th House District candidates to respond to a survey regarding objectives, policies and other issues.

Fischman responded; Hill did not.

“I prefer to do it on a generalized basis,” he said. “Folks that know me know I knock on doors.”

Fischman, a Johnson City resident, overwhelmingly defeated Michael Morgan in a two-candidate August Democratic primary to determine Hill’s opponent.

The Washington County Democratic Party chairwoman and Northeast Tennessee Democrat Resource Center member lost to Hill in 2012, but landed a surprising 34.2 percent of the vote.

“There are a lot more Democrats here than people realize, and there also are some moderate Republicans who are not that happy with the status quo,” Fischman said.

She cited expanded Medicaid coverage, more state dollars for public schools and legislation guaranteeing equal pay for equal work that provides a living wage as her top priorities.

“The governor put together a decent Insure Tennessee plan that was scuttled in committee,” she said. “There are at least 280,000 people that fall in the gap between TennCare and the Affordable Care Act. In Washington County, that’s about 8,000 people.

“Tennessee is one of the states that declined federal money to support Medicaid. We need a Legislature that is accepting of putting money into Insure Tennessee. Most of the people that need it are working people. Insure Tennessee wasn’t just a giveaway. People would have been paying into it.”

Fischman also said the subject of school vouchers continues to come up in each General Assembly session.

“Every time they vote, it gets closer to passing,” she said. “I’m a public school supporter. Charter schools, magnet schools? This would take money away from public schools. I don’t believe any state money should be used to set up private schools.”

Fischman strongly supports a $15 an hour minimum wage in Tennessee. She cited the economic uptick in states that have higher minimum wages, such as Washington and Oregon.

“It’s about giving access to everybody and decreasing government assistance,” she said. “Jobs being offered now don’t pay a living wage. And when you add children into the equation, you need to double salaries. I strongly believe there should be good technical training available. We’re always going to need plumbers and electricians, and not everyone wants to go to college.”

Fischman, who pointed out that females are underrepresented in the General Assembly, said she does not give legislators a very high mark on attempt to reverse that status.

“The thing we need to do most of all is work together — from the state level down,” she said. “It should be a cooperative relationship. I want to make a difference in my community.”

Early voting for the Nov. 8 election begins Wednesday, Oct. 19, and ends Thursday, Nov. 3. Early voting hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays (Oct. 22 and 29).

Early voting sites include the courthouse in Jonesborough (ground floor), 100 E. Main St.; the Washington County/Johnson City Health Department, 219 Princeton Road, Johnson City; and at Gray Commons, 106 Gray Commons Circle, Gray.

For more information go to wcecoffice.com or call 753-1688.

