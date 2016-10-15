Former Clinchfield No. 1 engineer, Erwin Nine POW honored at benefit

Church deacon. Husband, father and brother.

Then there’s famed member of the Erwin Nine, a group of Army Air Corpsmen from Erwin who survived being prisoners of war in World War II after their planes had been shot down over Germany.

And one title perhaps not as recognized: Railroad engineer on the Clinchfield No. 1 after returning from the war.

On Saturday, he basked in a bit of recognition for his time on the tracks.

Nearly a hundred people filled Erwin Town Hall’s community room for “George Hatcher Day,” recognizing Hatcher for his time working on Clinchfield No. 1, and presenting a key to the town.

How did Hatcher feel about the event?

“The word is awesome,” he said.

“(Museum Curator) Martha (Erwin) said we’re going to have a George Hatcher Day, and he told her three times, ‘I don’t want a George Hatcher Day.’ And she said ‘I don’t care what you want, you’re going to get it,’ ” said Charlotte Edwards, longtime friend and partner of Hatcher.

While Hatcher has given countless speeches about his time as a POW, Edwards said he’d never spoken publicly about his time working on the locomotive, nicknamed “Number One” when it was leased to the Black Mountain Railway in 1913.

“(Saturday’s) the first time he’s spoken about the railroad. He usually speaks about his POW experiences. So I found him some bandannas and dressed him up,” Edwards said.

He might not have spoken much about those times, but that didn’t mean Hatcher lacked stories to tell.

Standing in front of the packed room, Hatcher explained how he went from being a fireman working alongside his engineer brother, Ed Hatcher, to becoming the man working the controls.

“I told a couple of jokes about the railroad and my brother and I had run the 100-year-old steam engine. We took it to seven different state capitals. We were all over the Southeast with it, had a wonderful time and met a lot of good people,” Hatcher said.

“I’m just so happy to have this birthday party here for me. I wish everybody could have one. I never had one like this before, never expected to have one.”

Hatcher explained the detailed process of operating a steam locomotive during that time.

“We didn’t have any centralized train control signals. We had train orders, and you had to go by your watch and you had to look out for a schedule. It was very complicated and very dangerous. As a fella said, ‘You got to keep your mind on your business and your business on your mind.’”

Erwin said the speech was recorded for the railroad’s heritage and legacy and will soon be featured in the Clinchfield Railroad Museum on Federal Hatchery Road.

Those in attendance were treated to a smoked pork barbecue lunch provided by Toby’s Cafe and some bluegrass jams by the ETSU Bluegrass Band.

“I actually got to hear him speak several years ago and his story really touched me,” said Lincoln Hensley, Erwin native and ETSU Bluegrass Band banjo player. “All the things he went through, he was actually doing that stuff when our kind of music (bluegrass) was coming around in the 1940s. He’s a great guy and really deserves today.”

Longtime neighbor and friend Debbie Tittle summed up Hatcher’s humility by saying, “I’ve never heard George say a negative word about anything or anybody. And one day, I said, ‘That’s commendable, George, that you keep this positive frame of mind.’ And he said, ‘I promised myself when I got home from incarceration. Freedom is too precious. There is really nothing to complain about.’”

All the proceeds from the event were donated to the railroad museum.

