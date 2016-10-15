Fire engulfs The Library nightclub on West Walnut Street; no injuries reported

Sometime around 6, 10-year-old Zion Ramos saw smoke rising from the back of the building and alerted his father, David Ramos, organizer of the Food Truck Junction who was working at the time in the Foodie Fiction truck.

“I was inside the truck and he came from the backside and said, ‘Dad! Dad! The building is on fire.’ I thought he was playing around but I came outside and saw the smoke,” David Ramos said.

“It was coming out of the gable. One of the guys thought it was the smoke machine, but I said, ‘No, (the nightclub is) not open yet.’ So when I went around the back and around the side to where the air conditioners were, you could see that the walls were turning brown right there. That’s where a lot more smoke was coming out. I immediately called the fire department then.”

By the time Johnson City firefighters arrived on the scene, smoke was billowing out of the building.

“It had to be a 15-to 20-foot flame that blew out the backdoor,” David Ramos said while explaining the scene shortly after firefighters arrived.

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire, according to one of the firefighters, but the damage caused was severe. David Ramos said he didn’t see anyone go inside or near the building from the time the Food Junction started at noon.

Me & K’s was another food truck close to the building when the fire started, and owner Kerstin Kline said flames could easily be seen through the smoke.

“David told us, ‘Look, the building’s smoking.’ And then I called it in. (The smoke) was billowing out,” Kline said.

Kline said none of the trucks were running electricity from the building.

“We all run on our own generators,” Kline said.

Responding firefighters didn’t enter the building, but instead cut a hole in its roof and began drenching the fire from above via the firetruck’s turntable ladder.

Within the hour, the fire appeared to be under control, but extensive damage could be seen on around the edges of the building’s exterior.

“We moved (our truck) and got all the people moved out of the way,” David Ramos said.

The Library’s alarm system alerted co-owner James Duke shortly after 6 pabout the fire.

Duke confirmed that the building had electrical heat and air, but did not use natural gas.

Saturday’s fire was the second on West Walnut Street within the past three weeks. On Sept. 25, a fire ravaged the former Model Mill at 500 W. Walnut, which caused the building’s roof to collapse on the third floor. A person of interest was found inside the building by police at the time the fire was reported, but the fire is still under investigation.

A fire marshal was on scene at The Library interviewing witnesses around 7 p.m., but had not entered the building yet.

Check back to JohnsonCityPress.com for more information

Email Zach Vance at zvance@johnsoncitypress.com. Follow Zach Vance on Twitter at @ZachVanceJCP. Like him on Facebook.com/ZachVanceJCP