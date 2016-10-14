Roan Highlands included in Best section of AT contest

Now Roan Mountain fans can vote for that section of the trail in the Blue Ridge Outdoors’ Best of the Blue Ridge contest in the category of Best A.T. section.

Kayla Carter, the tourism coordinator for Carter County said the link to the contest is http://www.blueridgeoutdoors.com/poll/a-t-section/. She said the contest is open until Oct. 31 and voters may cast a vote every 24 hours.

Carter, a 2014 Appalachian Trail through hiker, urged Roan Mountain enthusiasts to cast votes, because “We are up against some steep competition! Haha. But, it's already known via word-of-mouth that the Roan Highlands is the best section on the Appalachian Trail.”

The complete list of sections of the trail included in the Blue Ridge Outdoors online contest are: Roan Mountain Tenn/N.C.; Max Patch Tenn./N.C.; Grayson Highland’s Va.; McAfee Knob, Va.; and Tinker Cliffs, Va.

There are many other categories in which enthusiasts can cast one vote a day through Oct. 31. They are grouped under main categories: destinations, businesses, people, food and drink, and events.

The events group include such categories as toughest race or event, best running race, best bike race, and rowdiest outdoor event. The food and drink group includes best barbecue, best breakfast and best late night eats. The people group includes such categories as adventurer of the year, best bike mechanic, and best raft guide. The business group includes best running store, best bike store, and best fly-fishing outfitter. Other destination group categories include best swimming hole, best campground, best running trail, best waterfall and best “place to engage in illicit and nefarious activities.”