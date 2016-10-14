City, Community Roundtable, Johnson City police hosting 'Party in the Park' on Sunday

That’s not to mention the people who stop by the station solely to express their appreciation face to face to Sirois and his officers.

And those acknowledgements haven’t gone unnoticed.

On Sunday, the city of Johnson City, the police department and the Johnson City Community Roundtable will relay that appreciation back to the community with a free celebratory event at Founders Park.

Titled “Party in the Park,” the community celebration will begin at 1 p.m. and last until 5 p.m. at 225 S. Commerce St.

“Over the past several months, we’ve got a lot of supportive comments from our community. A lot of support by emails, letters, cards, and people just coming over and saying how much they appreciate their police department and law enforcement,” Sirois said.

“And what we’re trying to do (with the event) is celebrate that ... commitment to say ‘thank you,’ first of all, because many of them came forth with questions of, ‘What can we do to help you in serving our community, maintaining peace and order and enforcing the law in our community?’ ” Sirois said.

“We’ve seen such an outpouring of support that we wanted to say ‘thank you’ with an event that would celebrate, encourage, and build upon the positive relationships that we have with the community.”

The free event, sponsored by 50/Fifty Sports Tavern, BoomTown & Co., Mitzi Emig Photography, Signature Properties and Truvie’s Salon, will feature a number of outdoor activities, music and plenty of food.

Jay will begin playing at the amphitheater at 1 p.m., followed by DJ Trey and the UCF Dancers. Local favorite Kryss Dula & Friends is scheduled to perform at 3:30 p.m.

“The firefighters will be there and have at least one fire apparatus there for the kids. And we’ll have our vintage (police) cruiser out there. We’ll have some police cars out there for children to look through,” Sirois said.

Spread out among Founders Park will be hula hoops, cornhole tables, large inflatables and even an adult obstacle course.

Several informal flag football games will also be ongoing, which will likely include several police officers and firefighters, but Sirois denied a rumor he’d be starting at quarterback for the police.

As far as savory dishes, an array of food trucks will be lined around the Pavilion at Founders, including Backdraft BBQ, Haven Hut, Maria’s Authentic Mexican, Me & K’s, Mimi’s Cookies and Creamery, Noli and Rocky Top Road Grill.

“We’re celebrating the fact that we have this partnership (with the community) that we’re building upon those positive relationships and we really want to support that and encourage that, and move forward in making out city a great place to live, work, play and raise a family,” Sirois said.

Launched nearly two years ago, the roundtable provides a platform once a month where community members can develop relationships with police officers, ask them questions and learn more about public safety in general.

“The Community Roundtable is a format for the community at large and our diverse communities in the city to come together and talk about things that are of concern and that could potentially be of concern,” Sirois said.

“(It’s a place) just to be very open and honest, have that dialogue, have that discussion and come to understanding and then move forward to a better situation for making our city everything that it can be.

“The slogan of the roundtable is ‘Together We Are Stronger.’ So the police are not outside of the community looking in, the police are part of the community. They’re the guardians of the community. That’s our job, but it’s all of us working together to make our community the best it can be.”

There will be a recruitment table for the roundtable at the event.

“We’re open for discussions, any of the officers are open for discussions so we’re there to talk (and) to communicate. But mostly we’re there to celebrate what we have,” Sirois said.

