Over 100 teeth cleanings provided during Healing Hands free dental hygiene fair

But that didn’t mean the local community went unserved.

The two dozen East Tennessee State University dental hygiene students initially scheduled to work the RAM clinic were asked to participate in a two-day free dental hygiene clinic at Healing Hands Health Clinic.

“We have a partnership with ETSU dental hygiene, and so they had 25 students scheduled to work the RAM clinic, but now it got canceled so we picked it up here,” said Amy Moseley, practice manager at Healing Hands.

“We knew (about the cancelation) a couple months in advance so that was good. The teacher for the ETSU students did a lot of setup and then our dental coordinator, so they really ... they’ve got this down to a science now.”

“Down to a science” meaning the ETSU students, a handful of University of Tennessee students and four volunteer supervisors cleaned 108 people’s teeth by the end of the day Friday.

One of those was Blountville resident Christie Ferrell, who took advantage of the free service because she didn’t have dental insurance.

“It’s just great for someone without dental insurance,” Ferrell said. “I don’t have a lot of extra money to go to the dentist.”

As she sat in the dental chair blinded by an exam light, Ferrell commended ETSU student Ashley Bryant for her charity work.

“This is my first time (coming here). (They’ve) been fabulous. She’s done a good job,” Ferrell said.

Bryant was also pleased with the experience because of the interaction with patients.

“I love the patients that we get to meet here. They’re all so very happy and thankful to get this service,” Bryant said. “(It) also helped me to get experience, and I’m just thankful for them coming in.”

Moseley said many of the patients came from Southwest Virginia but some had also traveled from Johnson City and Kingsport for the free cleaning.

“Yes, it’s been real busy. We have two of the hygiene students in each room, so that way one is cleaning the patient’s teeth while the other one is getting ready for the next patient by cleaning the equipment and things like that so we can keep it moving,” Moseley said.

Dr. William Hartel, on-site dentist and associate professor at UT, said the average low-cost of a dental cleaning is $75, which would value Friday’s cleaning services at approximately $8,100.

“That would be the very low value. You would then add $20 per patient to each of those,” said Hartel, who works full-time at Healing Hands training UT dental students.

With only eight dental stations, Healing Hands partnered with a mobile dental clinic, Appalachian Miles for Smiles, to contribute additional assets for students to treat patients. Operated by Dr. Joe Smiddy and Frank Waldo, the semi-truck turned dental practice was parked next to the clinic at 245 Midway Medical Park and provided five additional treatment stations along with state-of-the-art dental equipment.

A RAM Clinic spokesperson said, “We’re very grateful for Healing Hands to step in and serve the community. RAM will return to the area in 2017.”

Saturday is the final day of the dental hygiene fair, with about 40 patients expected.

Moseley said Healing Hands will host a free medical health fair on Nov. 10.

Healing Hands Health Center provides health and dental services all-year-round to Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia residents who have someone in their household who is employed but has no insurance. Proof of income is required. To see if you qualify, call 423-652-0260 or visit www.healinghandshealthcenter.org.

