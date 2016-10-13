Washington County voter registration surpasses 2012 election by more than 2,000

The final number will top the 76,332 registered voters in the 2012 November election, said Administrator of Elections Maybell Stewart. She also said 2,085 new voters had registered between Sept. 1 and Oct. 12.

“We have so far registered 78,007 voters, but we still have mail stacked up that has met the postmark deadline of Oct. 11,” she said. “Assuming the 600 that have not been completely processed are valid, it would put us well over the 2012 election’s number of registered voters.”

In 2012, 44,282 Washington County voters cast their ballots. That equates to a 58 percent turnout.

“We always have more voters in a presidential election, but I feel that we’ve had a much bigger turnout than usual for this year’s election,” Stewart said. “Our two heaviest days were the last two days to register — Oct. 10 and Oct. 11. We estimate about 500 people registered on those two days.”

Stewart predicted a healthy turnout. Not only because of the presidential contest between Democrat Hillary Clinton and Republican Donald Trump, but also because the Johnson City municipal election has been moved to coincide with the general election.

Washington County voters will choose their presidential favorite and also will cast votes for Johnson City commissioners, 6th and 7th state House District candidates, Town of Jonesborough mayor and aldermen and Tennessee’s First Congressional District seat.

Early voting for the Nov. 8 election begins Wednesday, Oct. 19, and ends Thursday, Nov. 3. Early voting hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays (Oct. 22 and 29).

Early voting sites include the courthouse in Jonesborough (ground floor), 100 E. Main St.; the Washington County/Johnson City Health Department, 219 Princeton Road, Johnson City; and at Gray Commons, 106 Gray Commons Circle, Gray.

“You will need a state- or federal-issued ID when you go to the polls to vote,” Stewart said. “I also strongly encourage registered voters who have moved since the last time they voted to update their information with us before they go to vote.”

For more information go to wcecoffice.com or call 753-1688.

Email Gary Gray at ggray@johnsoncitypress.com. Like Gary B. Gray on Facebook at www.facebook.com/garybgrayjcp. Follow him on Twitter @ggrayjcpress.