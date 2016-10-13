Unicoi Heritage Day a chance to travel back in time

A celebration Appalachian heritage and culture, the event will get underway at 11 a.m. and continue until 3 p.m. at the historic cabin on Unicoi Drive.

Activities will include an array of living history exhibits and demonstrations of the daily occupations of life in the mountains in the early 1800s

Re-enactors in period dress will have an encampment set up on the banks of Buffalo Creek at the back of the cabin and will be demonstrate the chores and pastimes of the era all around the farmstead.

Demonstrations and hands-on activities will include hearthside cooking, breadmaking in the cabin’s wood-fired oven, churning, spinning, weaving and quilting, ropemaking, basketmaking, soapmaking, corn shelling, corn husk crafting, woodcarving, blacksmithing and the firing of a replica Revolutionary War-era cannon.

Pat Lynch, chair of the Unicoi History Committee that coordinates the annual Heritage Day celebration in partnership with the town, said the event is a fun way to “familiarize people with their past.”

“We are showing people who may not be be familiar how the necessities of 200 years ago evolved into the crafts of this day and time.”

Lynch said the nearly two dozen volunteers who help stage the event and put a lot of effort into its featured activities, including the careful tending of two of Heritage Day’s most popular attractions — a small herd of sheep and Mary, the milk cow.

Admission is free and homemade confections, including biscuits baked fresh in the cabin’s oven and apple butter made on site, will be available for purchase.

Built in the late 1700s and restored by the town, the two-story Bogart-Bowman Cabin is located at 5012 Unicoi Drive.

More information about the cabin and the annual Heritage Day event can be found at the town’s website at www.unicoitn.net and at the Town of Unicoi page on Facebook.

