Swanay steps down as JC Public Library director

“I’m leaving on a high note,” Swanay said Thursday from his office. “The library is in good hands, and the board and staff have a good handle on the new initiatives. I’m confident good things will continue to happen.”

Swanay, 46, said he “loves” both the Johnson City Library and the community. His last day is Oct. 28, and a public reception will be held on Oct. 25 in the Polly Peterson Room from 5:30 to 7 p.m. He has served as director for eight years.

The East Tennessee native will now move to his first professional adventure outside the Tri-Cities.

“There’s nothing really dramatic that happened,” he said. “I became aware of the opening, and I took a good look at it. It’s a step up in responsibility, and I felt it was a good time to do this. I didn’t go there determined to leave; I went up there with an attitude of exploring.”

Swanay earned a bachelor of fine arts degree and a master of science degree in information services from East Tennessee State University. His daughter Susan will continue her studies there, while wife Donna will accompany him on his new venture.

He was hired in 1995 as a part-time library page and held many positions along the way, including stints as a technical service clerk, reference librarian and assistant director.

“I’m most proud of the renovations we did in 2012,” he said. “We created the new computer center, the study rooms, media center and expanded the media collection. It was a comprehensive re-conception, and we did it the right way.”

The library also successfully partnered with the Junior League of Johnson City to create the Storytime Room. The partnership brought technical upgrades and helped transform the outdoor amphitheater. Recently, the library received a state storm water mitigation grant, which will result in a pollination garden in front of the library.

“I’d like to thank (City Manager) Pete Peterson,” Swanay added. “He has shared my vision from the beginning, and he has been a good working partner.”

Peterson wished Swanay well and said city staff will miss his energy, enthusiasm and innovative direction.

“Bob is a true visionary leader of library services and he has been instrumental in helping lead Johnson City to improving literacy and educational attainment for our citizens,” Peterson said. “Bob is a true friend to our community, and he will be sorely missed.”

Email Gary Gray at ggray@johnsoncitypress.com. Like Gary B. Gray on Facebook at www.facebook.com/garybgrayjcp. Follow him on Twitter @ggrayjcpress.