Lucky dog: One of Timmy's rescuers hopes to take him home for good

Shortly before 4 p.m. Tuesday, Timmy was pulled from a concrete hole in the floor of the old abandoned nuclear reactor building at Hawkins County’s Phipps Bend Industrial Park near Surgoinsville.

Construction worker Matt Mountie, who had been helping install solar panels in a field beside the reactor building, heard Timmy barking in distress.

Mountie located Timmy inside the building in a 30-foot concrete hole about the diameter of a manhole and called Hawkins County Central Dispatch for help. A slew of emergency agencies and rescue personnel responded, including Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency Director Gary Murrell, whose family eventually adopted him.

More on Timmy’s adoption from the Kingsport Times-News.